Who is Yaqeen Hammad? Gaza's ‘youngest influencer’ reportedly killed by Israeli airstrike

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
May 27, 2025 11:57 PM IST

Yaqeen Hammad, an 11-year-old influencer from Gaza, was killed in an Israeli airstrike. Her home was destroyed, and rescuers found her body amid the rubble.

Eleven-year-old Yaqeen Hammad, Gaza’s “youngest influencer”, has been killed in an Israeli airstrike, among a dozen others, per The Guardian.

Rescuers found Yaqeen Hammad's body under the debris of her destroyed home. (Instagram/Yaqeen Hammad)
Rescuers found Yaqeen Hammad's body under the debris of her destroyed home. (Instagram/Yaqeen Hammad)

The 11-year-old influencer's home in central Gaza was reportedly reduced to rubble in a recent wave of heavy airstrikes. The Guardian reported that the rescue workers later recovered her body from beneath the debris.

Yaqeen had become widely known for sharing survival tips from within the war zone. “I try to bring a bit of joy to the other children so that they can forget the war,” she said in one of her Instagram posts.

{This is a developing story. Please stay tuned with us for the latest updates.}

