Who is Yaqeen Hammad? Gaza's ‘youngest influencer’ reportedly killed by Israeli airstrike

Eleven-year-old Yaqeen Hammad, Gaza’s “youngest influencer”, has been killed in an Israeli airstrike, among a dozen others, per The Guardian. Rescuers found Yaqeen Hammad's body under the debris of her destroyed home. (Instagram/Yaqeen Hammad)

The 11-year-old influencer's home in central Gaza was reportedly reduced to rubble in a recent wave of heavy airstrikes. The Guardian reported that the rescue workers later recovered her body from beneath the debris.

Yaqeen had become widely known for sharing survival tips from within the war zone. “I try to bring a bit of joy to the other children so that they can forget the war,” she said in one of her Instagram posts.

