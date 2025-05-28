Search Search
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Australia's first hijab wearing senator alleges she was urged to drink, ‘dance on table’

AFP |
May 28, 2025 05:34 AM IST

Senator Fatima Payman -- who said she does not drink alcohol -- claimed the older colleague made a series of inappropriate remarks at an official function.

A Muslim lawmaker in Australia said Wednesday that she has complained to a parliamentary watchdog after a male colleague allegedly urged her to drink wine and "dance on the table".

Fatima Payman is the first senator to wear a hijab inside Australia's parliament, according to local media.(X - @SenatorPayman)
Fatima Payman is the first senator to wear a hijab inside Australia's parliament, according to local media.(X - @SenatorPayman)

Senator Fatima Payman -- who said she does not drink alcohol -- claimed the older colleague made a series of inappropriate remarks after he "had too many drinks" at an official function.

He said: "Let's get some wine into you and see you dance on the table," Payman, 30, told national broadcaster ABC.

Also Read | Australian MP pours beer in his sneaker; know all about drinking beer from shoe ‘shoey’ tradition

"I told this colleague, 'Hey I'm drawing a line mate', and moved on to making a formal complaint," she said.

It was not clear when the alleged incident occurred or who the colleague was.

Born in Afghanistan, Payman is the first senator to wear a hijab inside Australia's parliament, according to local media.

Also Read | Man seen charging with machete at Melbourne mall, panicked shoppers flee

Former political staffer Brittany Higgins in 2021 alleged she was raped by a colleague inside a parliamentary office, triggering protests across the country.

A scathing review later found Australia's parliament was rife with heavy drinking, bullying and sexual harassment.

Independent Senator Payman split from the left-leaning Labour government in 2024 after accusing it of failing to help Palestinians in Gaza.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Elias Rodriguez and Washington DC Shooting
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
