Who are Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley? Convicted TV stars Trump plans to pardon

Former President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he intends to pardon Chrisley Knows Best famed reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley. The family became famous for their lavish lifestyle, which was broadcast on their USA Network reality show.

Chrisleys is currently serving lengthy prison sentences after being convicted on multiple counts of tax evasion and bank fraud.

Trump shared the news in a phone call with the couple’s daughter, Savannah Chrisley. “It’s a terrible thing, but it’s a great thing because your parents are going to be free and clean,” Trump told Savannah.

Margo Martin, one of Trump’s top communications advisors, posted a video of the call on X.

“I hope we can do it by tomorrow.” The POTUS added, “I don’t know them, but give them my regards.”

“I hear they’re terrific people, this should not have happened.”

Why Chrisleys went to prison

The Chrisleys rose to fame through their USA Network reality show, which mostly showcased their lavish lifestyle and family dynamic.

In 2022, Todd and Julie Chrisley were found guilty by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Northern Georgia for scheming to obtain about $36 million in loans by lying to local community banks. The charges also involved planning to cheat the IRS of rightful taxes.

US judge sentenced Todd to 12 years in federal prison and gave Julie a seven-year term.

However, their daughter, Savannah, voiced for their parents' innocence. “I’m going through the proper channels,” she told People Magazine in February. “I'm going to bring as much awareness to it as possible because these things should not happen.” She also met with White House officials earlier this year and appeared at the Republican National Convention.

Earlier this month, Savannah also appeared on My View, the Fox News show hosted by Lara Trump, the former president’s daughter-in-law.

Notably, Trump has granted several pardons since returning to the White House, and many of those are white-collar criminals.