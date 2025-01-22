Who is Ezra Vandan? OnlyFans model held in Turkey for expressing desire to have sex with 100 men in 24 hours

Turkish OnlyFans model Ezra Vandan, also known as Azranur AV, was arrested in Istanbul for expressing her desire to have sex with 100 men in a 24-hour period. According to the Daily Mail, Turkish Police dubbed the 23-year-old model's intention “obscene” and “damaging” to the nation's moral norms. Ezra Vandan recently made her plans to have sex with 100 men in a day public on social media, stating that she wanted to break a Turkish record as well as a world record.(X)

On January 14, Vandan made her plans public on social media, stating that she wanted to break a Turkish record as well as a world record.

“My goal is to break a Turkish record first, then a world record!” read the caption of her seemingly seductive photo in red underwear. “I’m starting with 100 men in 24 hours.”

The Morality Bureau of the Istanbul Security Branch Directorate immediately took notice of her statement. Following a thorough investigation, she was taken into custody from Atasehir hospital, where she was awaiting to get cosmetic surgery.

Ezra Vandan arrested by Turkish two female officers

Two female officers were seen escorting Vandan while her wrists clasped behind her back in the arrest footage. She was sporting jeans and a crop top during her arrest.

Vandan's half-naked photo, which was purportedly snapped by an enforcement officer during her detention, was circulated online, further escalating the controversy. “I had the photo taken by one of the officers, he didn’t object much,” she said.

Vandan was accused of resisting an officer, defamation, and obscenity.

Calling for her imprisonment, the Istanbul 6th Criminal Judgeship of Peace termed her activities as provocative and detrimental to society's moral norms.

Turkish Police also arrested her husband Pedram Vandan, 25. However, he was later freed.

Meanwhile, the model has justified her behavior, saying that she should be allowed to express herself and that her posts did not negatively affect anyone. She declared, “I do not deserve to be judged.”

Know about OnlyFans platform and Ezra Vandan

The majority-Muslim nation has prohibited the OnlyFans site since 2023. Despite this, scores of users have disobeyed the law and persisted in uploading controversial content.

Vandan is among those personalities who have become prominent in Turkey due to their provocative posts and outrageous sexual accusations.

She garnered over 416,000 Instagram followers since creating her OnlyFans account.

According to reports, OnlyFans star Bonnie Blue currently holds the global record of 1,057 men she has slept with in a single day.