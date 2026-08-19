Who is Father Bob? Priest's support to Lindsay Clancy revealed amid murder trial

In an unexpected turn of events at the conclusion of a trial day that revealed new information regarding the Lindsay Clancy case, Clancy's defense attorney identified the priest, Father Bob, who has been supporting Clancy throughout the trial and visiting her at the courthouse.

Who is Father Bob?

Lindsay Clancy's trial revealed support from Father Bob, a priest visiting her at the courthouse. (Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge)

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The prosecution requested the judge to obtain records of individuals who had been visiting Clancy at the courthouse throughout the trial. The judge consented to provide the prosecutors with information regarding visits from a forensic psychologist collaborating with Clancy's defense, yet expressed hesitation about disclosing records pertaining to a priest identified as "Father Bob," who had also been visiting Clancy.

Judge William Sullivan remarked regarding the priest's records: “The priest, I’m struggling with.”

Deep Dive What role did Father Bob play in Lindsay Clancy's trial? Father Bob is a Roman Catholic priest who has been supporting Lindsay Clancy during her trial, visiting her at the courthouse, though he is not expected to testify. Why was Father Bob's record of visits to Lindsay Clancy controversial in the trial? The prosecution requested records of visitors to Clancy during her trial, but the judge hesitated to disclose information regarding Father Bob's visits, raising questions about privacy and confidentiality. What support did Father Bob provide to Lindsay Clancy and her family? Father Bob performed the baptisms of Clancy's children and has been a source of spiritual support for the family since the tragic incidents that occurred.

Also Read: Did Lindsay Clancy run 5k on the day she delivered her third child? Psychiatrist Dr. Condie gives ‘unusual’ details

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{{^usCountry}} Father Bob is not expected to offer testimony. The judge's decision does not suggest that Father Bob will be summoned as a witness for either party. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Father Bob is not expected to offer testimony. The judge's decision does not suggest that Father Bob will be summoned as a witness for either party. {{/usCountry}}

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According to Clancy's defense attorney, Kevin Reddington, Father Bob is a Roman Catholic priest who performed the baptisms of Clancy's children and has offered her support since the tragic events occurred.

Clancy family and Holy Family Church ties

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The Clancy family were members of Holy Family Church in Duxbury, where Rev. Robert Deehan was the pastor and baptized Callan Clancy just months prior to the tragic death of the 8-month-old, as reported by the Boston Herald.

Following the tragic events, Deehan met with Patrick Clancy and also visited Lindsay Clancy at the hospital the day after the incident, during which she was in a critical condition and unconscious, according to the Boston Globe.

During his visit, he performed the Anointing of the Sick and granted an apostolic pardon while she remained unconscious, as reported by the outlet.

The Holy Family Church organized a prayer vigil for the Clancy family following the tragic murders.

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“There are moments when you can’t help but feel … and a lot of the times it’s triggered by young children and families that I see, it just brings it back to what isn’t anymore in the Clancy family,” Deehan said while speaking to the Boston Herald in 2023.

Prosecutors claim that Lindsay Clancy murdered her three children prior to attempting suicide in a fall that resulted in her paralysis. Her defense contends that she was experiencing postpartum psychosis.