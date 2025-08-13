Who is Felicia Gross? Deceased Kentucky boy Jayden Spicer’s mom facing multiple charges, including manslaughter

The mother of a 10-year-old Kentucky boy is facing multiple charges after his body was discovered a week after he was reported missing. Jayden Spicer’s remains were found on Tuesday, August 12, his family said. Who is Felicia Gross? Deceased Kentucky boy Jayden Spicer’s mom faces multiple charges, including manslaughter (Kentucky River Regional Jail, The AWARE Foundation, Inc./Facebook)

Kentucky State Police confirmed that Spice’s buried remains were discovered in a heavily wooded area along Canoe Road in Jackson around 3 pm. His mother, 33-year-old Felicia Gross, has now been charged.

Who is Felicia Gross?

Not much has been revealed about Gross, except that she has been charged with manslaughter, abuse of corpse, tampering with evidence and falsely reporting. She was lodged in the Kentucky River Regional Jail, and is awaiting arraignment.

Authorities from several law enforcement agencies helped in the search for the missing boy, using drones, K9, sonar and “boots on the ground,” per WHAS 11 News. “I would like to take a moment to thank the many different organizations that assisted in the search efforts for Jaden. All of the volunteers that spent numerous hours and days trying to locate him. Thank you to every person that sent tips or even shared a social media post. Thank you for the many prayers that were prayed, and we ask that you continue to pray for a community that grieves during this tragic loss," KSP Trooper Matt Gayheart said.

Miranda King, with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, said the Breathitt County community is heartbroken over the child’s tragic death. “Jayden is now in good hands, and we are going to take care of him,” she said.

Spicer’s body will be sent to the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for an autopsy.

Two of Spicer’s aunts said last week that they are questioning some of the information being shared about what happened. “There’s some stuff that just doesn’t add up in this case,” Chyy Salyers, one of Jayden’s aunts, said, according to uppermichiganssource.com.

“He’s a good boy. He is very sweet, loving. He is very hyperactive. He likes to be on the go ... but he does not like insects at all, or the dark,” Samantha Bunty, another aunt of the boy, previously said.