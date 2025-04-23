Who is Harpreet Singh? ICE nabs suspected ‘most wanted’ Indian terrorist

Through a crackdown on suspected terrorists under the Trump administration, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has nabbed one of India’s “most wanted” terrorists, Harpreet Singh. Harpreet Singh, an alleged gangster, after being arrested by the FBI and ERO, in Sacramento, California, USA. (@FBISacramento on X via PTI Photo) (@FBISacramento)

Who is Harpreet Singh?

Harpreet is an Indian national accused of a key terror-related crime at home, where he allegedly funded and recruited for terror activities, and organised a grenade attack on a police station and on the residence of a retired officer in Punjab. These attacks were intended to spread fear among members of the police force, Indian authorities said.

He is reportedly in connection with Harwinder Singh Rinda, an implicated operative of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) which the States listed as a foreign terrorist group in 2002. BKI, formed in the late 1970s and linked to a number of political assassinations, bombings and vicious attacks.

Singh entered the United States illegally through the Arizona-Mexico border on January 27, 2022. He was put into the country by Border Patrol with a court date in the future.

DHS reports surge in terrorist arrests during Trump 2.0

“The Biden administration not only let a wanted terrorist into our country, but after he was arrested by Border Patrol agents, they released him into the interior of our country,” Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told the New York Post.

“While shocking, it’s not surprising given the Biden administration routinely released unvetted terrorists and criminals into American communities.”

DHS reports that Singh was finally captured last week by ICE agents in Sacramento. “He had been evading capture by using untraceable burner phones and encrypted applications,” FBI claims.

Singh is among 219 known or suspected terrorists arrested since President Donald Trump returned to office — a huge increase from the 29 arrests recorded during the same period under former President Joe Biden, based on DHS data cited by the NYP.

“Under President Trump and Secretary Noem’s leadership, ICE is unleashed to remove these violent criminals from America’s streets and put an end to catch and release,” McLaughlin added.