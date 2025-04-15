Who is Jamison Wagner? Lipstick-wearing man held for arson attacks on Tesla cars, GOP headquarters

A 40-year-old man has been taken into custody by the Justice Department in connection with two suspected arson incidents in New Mexico. Jamison Wagner is the main suspect in the blazes that broke out at the Republican Party New Mexico (RPNM) office on March 30 and the Tesla Albuquerque Showroom on February 9.(US Justice Department)

The DOJ charged Jamison Wagner, who was detained over the weekend, with two counts of malicious damage or destruction of property by explosives or fire. Wangner's LinkedIn profile claims that he works at SolAero Technologies as an electrical engineer.

Who is Jamison Wagner?

Wagner is the main suspect in the blazes that broke out at the Republican Party New Mexico (RPNM) office on March 30 and the Tesla Albuquerque Showroom on February 9.

The firebombing of a showroom in Albuquerque left two Tesla cars severely damaged, and the walls were smeared with graffiti that compared Musk and his firm to Nazis.

According to Attorney General Pam Bondi, the Federal prosecutors will not offer a plea bargain to the lipstick-wearing suspect, a resident of Albuquerque.

“Let this be the final lesson to those taking part in this ongoing wave of political violence,” the AG said in a statement. “We will arrest you, we will prosecute you, and we will not negotiate. Crimes have consequences.”

What if Jamison Wagner found guilt of charges

If found guilty of both charges, Wagner, who is a member of the LGBT organization “500 Queer Scientists,” might serve up to 40 years behind bars.

Speaking to Fox News host Jesse Watters, Bondi revealed that this is their fifth major arrest on Tesla. “I have directed my prosecutors not to make any offers. He is going away, if convicted, for 40 years,” the AG added.

The charges are the most recent to be brought in relation to attacks on the electric vehicle manufacturer. This comes as people are protesting against Tesla CEO Elon Musk due to his role in the DOGE department under the Trump administration.

Protests against Musk and Tesla

Musk as DOGE head is spearheading Trump's brutal cost-cutting campaign. Tesla's stock price has plummeted, and numerous Tesla dealerships and vehicles have been destroyed in the US and other parts of the world.

Taking to X, FBI Director Kash Patel wrote: “The FBI has been investigating the increase in violent activity toward Tesla, and over the last few days, we have taken additional steps to crack down and coordinate our response. This is domestic terrorism. Those responsible will be pursued, caught, and brought to justice.”