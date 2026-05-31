Who is JLR? YouTuber covering Nancy Guthrie case allegedly removed from CrimeCon over ‘harassment' claims; videos emerge

Jonathan Lee Riches, who describes himself as an "Investigative Reporter” on X and has been covering the Nancy Guthrie case extensively, was allegedly removed from a Las Vegas property after security cited “harassment concerns,” according to posts circulating on social media. The posts claim that his attorney is “seeking diversion in Arizona while similar allegations continue to surface elsewhere.”

Who is JLR? ‘Investigative reporter’ covering Nancy Guthrie case removed from CrimeCon over ‘harassment concerns’(JLR Investigates/YouTube)

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Riches, who goes by JLR Investigates on social media, has been posting constant updates on the Guthrie case amid the search for Savannah Guthrie's mother. He has been sharing everything from photos and videos taken outside Nancy’s home, to theories around the case.

One video appears to show “security flanking JLR in Las Vegas as they ask him to leave.”

One X post claims that JLR was asked to leave “the floor CrimeCon is being held on” after “harassing” someone whose X profile goes by “@BabouTheOcicat,” and whose bio reads, “I stream trials.”

One video is being circulated with the claim that it shows JLR confronting @BabouTheOcicat, or Dali Talk, about “his channel with Hella”. @BabouTheOcicat, who was identified as Matthew in social media posts, can be heard accusing JLR of “bullying” him.

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{{^usCountry}} JLR has not spoken out about the alleged incident yet. In his latest post on X, shared hours ago, he said he is “LIVE outside CrimeCon.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} JLR has not spoken out about the alleged incident yet. In his latest post on X, shared hours ago, he said he is “LIVE outside CrimeCon.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} HT.com could not independently verify the incident. Who is Jonathan Lee Riches AKA JLR? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} HT.com could not independently verify the incident. Who is Jonathan Lee Riches AKA JLR? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} JLR has become a true crime YouTube star, with a YouTube channel which has grown to more than half a million subscribers. He calls himself a “fearless investigator” and inserts himself into high-profile investigations to live stream. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} JLR has become a true crime YouTube star, with a YouTube channel which has grown to more than half a million subscribers. He calls himself a “fearless investigator” and inserts himself into high-profile investigations to live stream. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “He’s basically a big celebrity in the true-crime community,” fellow True Crime streamer Alina Smith previously told the New York Post. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “He’s basically a big celebrity in the true-crime community,” fellow True Crime streamer Alina Smith previously told the New York Post. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} JLR has been broadcasting from Tucson, Arizona, outside Nancy’s house, for weeks. He has gained a reputation for being one of the most persistent streamers, and is known for filming up to 15 hours a day, per the outlet. He responds to questions in real time and accepts money from viewers to complete tasks, like zooming in on certain parts of a crime scene. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} JLR has been broadcasting from Tucson, Arizona, outside Nancy’s house, for weeks. He has gained a reputation for being one of the most persistent streamers, and is known for filming up to 15 hours a day, per the outlet. He responds to questions in real time and accepts money from viewers to complete tasks, like zooming in on certain parts of a crime scene. {{/usCountry}}

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Read More | Nancy Guthrie’s neighbor claims she saw ‘strange man’ days before disappearance, ‘Hunched over, in street clothing…'

The New York Post reported in March that JLR was accused of brutally beating, strangling and threatening to kill a former girlfriend, as alleged by the woman in court documents. In a sworn petition filed in Arkansas, Jaime Tennille Phillips claimed that JLR, 49, launched a violent attack on her on Christmas Eve 2025. She said she had been suffering a years-long pattern of abuse at his hands, which included him repeatedly strangling her.

JLR is a convicted felon who spent 10 years in federal prison over a credit card fraud scheme, per the outlet. He was reportedly in a relationship with Phillips beginning early 2023, which spiralled into “a persistent and escalating pattern of domestic abuse, coercive control, intimidation, financial exploitation, and physical violence,” according to the filing.

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The handwritten affidavit claimed that the alleged assault, which took place on December 24 last year, left Phillips with “extreme injuries, including broken nose + septum, significant trauma to my head and ribs.” The alleged victim required emergency medical care, CT scans and X-rays. She said at the time that she will need reconstructive surgery.

The court issued an order of protection on January 21 this year, finding that there was sufficient evidence that Phillips faced an “immediate and present danger of domestic abuse.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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