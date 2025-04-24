Who is Joseph Kling, the teen arrested for starting New Jersey wildfire?
ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Apr 24, 2025 08:09 PM IST
Joseph Kling ignited a bonfire and then left the area without properly extinguishing it, which sparked the Ocean County, New Jersey wildfire.
Joseph Kling, a 19-year-old from Ocean Township, has been arrested for allegedly starting the Jones Road Wildfire in New Jersey, which has scorched 13,250 acres in Ocean County, according to NBC 10.
What Did Joseph Kling Do?
Authorities allege that Kling ignited a bonfire using wooden pallets and then left the area without properly extinguishing it. The fire is believed to have spread, ultimately sparking the massive wildfire.
Charges Against Joseph Kling
Kling was taken into custody at the Ocean Township Police Department on Thursday. He faces charges of aggravated arson and arson. Following his arrest, he was transported to the Ocean County Jail, where he remains in custody pending a detention hearing.