Who is Joseph Kling, the teen arrested for starting New Jersey wildfire?

Joseph Kling, a 19-year-old from Ocean Township, has been arrested for allegedly starting the Jones Road Wildfire in New Jersey, which has scorched 13,250 acres in Ocean County, according to NBC 10. Smoke fills the sky from a wildfire in Lacey Townships, N.J. on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. (AP)

What Did Joseph Kling Do?

Authorities allege that Kling ignited a bonfire using wooden pallets and then left the area without properly extinguishing it. The fire is believed to have spread, ultimately sparking the massive wildfire.

Charges Against Joseph Kling

Kling was taken into custody at the Ocean Township Police Department on Thursday. He faces charges of aggravated arson and arson. Following his arrest, he was transported to the Ocean County Jail, where he remains in custody pending a detention hearing.