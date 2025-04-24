New York air quality today: Alert issued for NYC and Long Island as New Jersey wildfire grows to 13,250 acres

The Jones Road Wildfire, which has scorched 13,250 acres in Ocean County, New Jersey, has prompted air quality warnings for neighboring New York City and Long Island. Air Quality Alerts are currently in effect for the five boroughs, all of Long Island, as well as Westchester and Rockland Counties, and will remain active until midnight Thursday, NY Post reported. People drive on the Garden State Parkway as a matrix sign warns of smoke conditions on April 24, 2025, in New Jersey. (Getty Images via AFP)

According to AirNow, the federal air quality monitoring website, readings in New York City and Long Island reached 101 on Thursday—a level considered potentially unhealthy for sensitive groups, particularly individuals with heart or lung conditions.

New Jersey Wildfire -

As of Wednesday evening, the Jones Road Wildfire was 50% contained, having burned through 13,250 acres and threatened 12 structures.

Approximately 5,000 residents in Lacey and Ocean Townships were evacuated Tuesday night. Those evacuation orders were lifted on Wednesday.

Officials have stated the fire could become the largest New Jersey wildfire in two decades.

Road closures remain in effect as of Thursday morning, including -

Rt. 532 (Wells Mills Road) between Rt. 72 and the Garden State Parkway Bryant Road between Wells Mills Road (Rt. 532) and Rt. 539 Jones Road between Rt. 532 and Bryant Road

State of Emergency -

Acting Governor Tahesha Way declared a state of emergency in Ocean County in response to the fire.

“I am declaring a State of Emergency in Ocean County due to the Jones Road Wildfire in the Greenwood Forest Wildfire Management Area near Lacey, Ocean, and Barnegat Townships. At this time, we have no loss of life and no homes have been harmed,” she wrote in a X post on Wednesday. “If you live in the affected area, please listen to guidance from emergency management officials.”

Teenager Arrested -

A 19-year-old identified as Joseph Kling has been arrested for allegedly igniting the wildfire. According to NBC 10, Kling has been charged with aggravated arson and arson. Officials say he started a bonfire and left the area without fully extinguishing it, which sparked the blaze. Kling was taken into custody at Ocean Township Police headquarters and transported to the Ocean County Jail, where he remains held pending a detention hearing.