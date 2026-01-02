Who is Jumaane Williams, NYC Public Advocate? Wife, career, and more

Jumaane D. Williams was officially sworn in as New York City Public Advocate on Thursday. Jumaane Williams, New York City's public advocate, left, speaks during an inauguration ceremony with Rama Duwaji at City Hall in New York, US, on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026.(Bloomberg)

"The reason New Yorkers have so little... is because of the systems entrenched at the top. That's where we should focus our energy," he said.

Who is Jumaane D. Williams?

Born on May 11, 1976, Jumaane D. Williams is an American politician and activist who has served as New York City Public Advocate since 2019.

A Democrat who identifies as a democratic socialist, Williams is widely known for his progressive positions on police reform, affordable housing, and public safety.

Before becoming Public Advocate, Williams represented Brooklyn’s 45th District on the New York City Council from 2010 to 2019. During his tenure, he sponsored the landmark Community Safety Act of 2013 and advocated for stronger tenant protections and gun violence prevention initiatives.

Williams was elected Public Advocate in a 2019 special election and later re-elected in November 2025.

Jumaane D. Williams wife

In his personal life, Williams is married to India Sneed. The couple wed in a private ceremony on July 15, 2021, at Fort Hamilton in Brooklyn, followed by a reception at The W Loft in Williamsburg. The celebration was attended by several prominent New York political figures.

Williams and Sneed have spoken publicly about their challenging journey to parenthood.

In a 2021 exclusive interview with PIX11 News political reporter Ayana Harry, the couple opened up about their fertility struggles.

“Whatever I’m going through, I can’t — it probably doesn’t compare to what she is going through physically and mentally.” Williams said during the sit-down interview.