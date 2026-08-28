Who is Justus Kelley? Miss Virginia becomes first mom to be crowned Miss USA; her winning prize, husband & kids in focus

Miss Virginia was named the winner on Thursday, August 27, at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County in Miami. Competing with 50 other women, Justus Kelley dazzled the judges with her intelligence, beauty, and abilities.

Miss Virginia USA 2026 Justus Kelley is crowned Miss USA 2026 onstage during the 2026 Miss USA Final Competition & Coronation at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts on August 27, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Getty Images via AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Kelley's victory represented a historic milestone at the event, as she became the first mother and the first married woman to be awarded the title of Miss USA.

Miss USA contest

In 2023, the event amended its regulations that had previously barred women with children from winning the pageant. Additionally, the age limit that had been enforced was also eliminated.

In accordance with tradition, the competition commenced earlier this week with a preliminary costume showcase. Participants donned outfits that symbolized the states they were representing.

During the preliminaries, contestants showcased both swimwear (Shopping Cart IconSwimsuits Under $25) and evening gowns, in addition to participating in private interviews aimed at evaluating their communication abilities, intellect, and character.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

The fortunate contestants who reached the final segment of the competition on Thursday encountered a diverse panel of judges, which included Angelica Nwandu, the founder of The Shade Room, Miss USA 2016 DeShauna Barber-Echols, Michelle McLean, Madison Anderson, choreographer Mia Michaels from So You Think You Can Dance, and celebrity talent manager Steven Grossman.

Hosts Ian Ziering and Kenya Moore had the privilege of announcing the winner in the presence of several distinguished guests, including The Valley star and Miss USA 2014, Nia Sanchez Booko.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Today we will welcome a new Miss USA into the sisterhood 😍,” she wrote on Instagram on Thursday. “I’m honored to be here celebrating the 75th anniversary of Miss USA. Let’s do this!”

The titleholder of Miss USA has officially progressed to the Miss Universe competition, scheduled to take place in Puerto Rico later this year.

What are the rewards for the winner of Miss USA?

According to People, the prize package for this year's Miss USA is estimated to be worth "over $685,000."

The title of Miss USA includes a salary of $150,000, a one-year lease in a luxury apartment in Miami, a Range Rover, $30,000 allocated for wardrobe for Miss Universe, and a vacation home club membership from Westgate.

Who is Justus Kelley? All we know about her husband and kids

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Justus hails from Arlington, Virginia, where she earned both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Indiana University. Currently, she serves as a senior philanthropic adviser at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and is the founder of Foster Footprints.

It is noteworthy that Justus is married and a mother. She and her partner, Tyler Rashad Kelley, both have their roots in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. The couple reportedly first met in 2013, and four years later, they exchanged vows. Between 2013 and 2017, Justus was a student at Indiana University Bloomington, where she also held the title of Miss Indiana University.

Following her marriage, Justus completed her master’s degree. Throughout her career, she has been associated with various professions, and in 2025, she took on the role of senior philanthropic advisor at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Arlington.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Regarding her pageant journey, Justus achieved the title of third runner-up at Miss Virginia USA 2025 and was the first runner-up at Miss District of Columbia USA 2025. Additionally, Justus was the second runner-up at Miss District of Columbia USA 2026 and held the title of Miss Virginia USA 2026. Now, Justus has made history as the first mother to compete in Miss Universe 2026.

Justus Kelley is also a foster mother

Justus Kelley serves as a foster mother to two children. In a conversation with PEOPLE, Justus shared that she wed her college sweetheart, Tyler, and that they had long aspired to be foster parents; after 13 years. They fulfilled that aspiration by bringing a 7-month-old and a 10-year-old into their family.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

At present, Tyler and Justus are fostering a set of siblings and have characterized the children's biological parents as 'incredible'. Discussing their aspirations of fostering a child, Justus disclosed to PEOPLE: “From the beginning, we knew we wanted to be a safe, loving and welcoming home for children of any age, race, orientation or background. We wanted every child who came through our doors to know that they were safe, valued and worthy of being loved exactly as they are."