Who is Kai Trump? Donald's granddaughter looking like Ivanka in her new pic

Donald Trump’s granddaughter Kai Trump shared her joy and love for her grandfather‘s victory in the 2024 US elections on social media. She shared a picture of herself standing next to Trump. However, what piqued most people’s interest was how different she looked in the new picture and resembled a lot of her aunt Ivanka Trump. Kai Trump celebrated her grandfather Donald Trump's 2024 election victory, sharing a photo showcasing her new golden hair that resembles her aunt Ivanka. (@@kaitrumpgolfer)

Also Read: Elon Musk features in Donald Trump's family photo, netizens ask, ‘Where is Melania?’

Who is Kai Trump?

The 17-year-old Kai Madison Trump was born on May 12, 2007, in New York City, New York, USA. She is the first daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump and older sister to Donald Trump III. She is the niece of Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump. She is also half-niece to Barron Trump and Tiffany Trump which makes her the step-granddaughter of Melania Trump. She is one of the 10 grandchildren of Trump, as reported by The List.

Kia has been vocal about her support for Trump throughout the election campaign. She spoke at the 2024 Democratic National Convention where Kai gave a sneak peek into her relationship with her grandfather in July. She shared, “He gives us candy and soda when our parents aren't looking. He always wants to know how we're doing in school. When I made the high honour roll, he printed it out to show his friends how proud he was of me,” as supported by NPR.

Also Read: Trump won the election but lost one thing he eyed in 2024 – New York. What was the turning point?

Kai Trump’s new golden look

After Trump’s win on Wednesday, Kai wrote on X, “No one works harder or cares more about the American people. Congratulations Grandpa, I love you! the future gonna be fantastic."

In the new picture shared alongside her heartwarming note, Kai rocked her new golden locks which were in stark contrast to her previous dark, wavy brunette hair. Her golden hair made her look a lot like her aunt Ivanka who has not been very active in Trump’s campaign lately.