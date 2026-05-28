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Who is Karmelo Anthony? 5 things to know as high-profile case against Austin Metcalf's killer heads to trial next week
Karmelo Anthony is accused of stabbing Austin Metcalf to death during a rain delay at a high school track meet in April 2025. His trial begins on June 1.
Published on: May 28, 2026 06:13 am IST
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The high-profile case against Karmelo Anthony, the teen accused of stabbing fellow student Austin Metcalf, 17, to death during a Frisco ISD track meet in April 2025, is heading to trial next week. The trial will begin Monday, June 1, according to Collin County court records, CBS News reported. Anthony is facing a first-degree murder charge.
Read More | Austin Metcalf’s twin brother Hunter accepts posthumous diploma at emotional graduation ceremony: Watch
If convicted, Anthony could face a possible sentence of 5-99 years or life in prison. 17-year-olds are considered adults in the Texas criminal justice system.
Who is Karmelo Anthony? Five things to know
Ahead of the trial, here are five things to know about the case and Anthony:
- Anthony was a student and athlete for the track and football team, which he captained, at Centennial High School in Frisco. He was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and was the oldest of four children in his family.
- Anthony is accused of stabbing Metcalf to death during a rain delay at a high school track meet. Before the stabbing, which took place at Memorial High School in Frisco, Metcalf had reportedly asked Anthony, who is black, to leave the event since he did not attend that school. Matcalf was white.
- The confrontation happened after Metcalf told Anthony to leave while he was sitting under Memorial High School’s team tent. According to NBC DFW, witnesses told investigators that Anthony allegedly warned, “touch me and see what happens,” while reaching inside his bag. Anthony allegedly pulled out a black knife from the backpack and stabbed Metcalf once in the chest. Metcalf died in his twin brother’s arms.
- Many people defended Anthony after the incident, and a GiveSendGo was launched for him. Anthony stabbed Metcalf during an alleged verbal dispute, and later claimed it was self-defense. He reportedly had no prior criminal history.
- Anthony’s family has raised concerns about safety and public scrutiny ahead of the trial. “I don’t know why we are being targeted and discriminated against before a fair trial,” Anthony’s mother, Kala Hayes, said, according to NBC DFW.
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