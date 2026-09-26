Who is Kelly Matthews? Hobbs Highland Middle School teacher shot; first details on New Mexico shooting suspect

Kelly Matthews, a special education teacher at Highland Middle School in Hobbs, New Mexico, was identified as the individual shot at the school on Friday, September 25. Local political and community leaders shared messages of support for Matthews following the incident.

Kelly Matthews, teacher at Hobbs Highland Middle School reportedly shot. (Facebook/Kelly Matthews)

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New Mexico state Rep. Elaine Sena Cortez identified Matthews as the victim in a public Facebook post, writing that she was “deeply heartbroken” by the harm aimed at a middle school teacher in Hobbs and offering prayers for “Mr. Matthews, his family, our students, and our entire school community.”

Other community leaders also spoke of Matthews. “Tonight, we are all going to bed incredibly grateful that our students and teachers from Highland Middle School are safe. We are deeply thankful for the swift response of the Hobbs Police Department, medical personnel, and all of our first responders. Our hearts, however, are very much with Kelly Matthews, and we are praying for a speedy and complete recovery. Our entire community is thinking of Kelly, his family, his colleagues, and everyone at Highland Middle School tonight. We are standing together as a community and praying for comfort and healing in the days ahead,” associate pastor at King's Gate Church, Jonathan Sena wrote.

The identification comes as authorities continue investigating the incident at Highland Middle School.

Who is Kelly Matthews?

Matthews is a special education teacher at Highland Middle School. The Hobbs Municipal Schools staff directory lists Kelly Matthews as a “SPECIAL EDUCATION TEACHER” with a general special education K-12 certification.

A LinkedIn profile for Kelly Matthews also identifies a Kelly Matthews associated with Hobbs Municipal Schools and lists the school district in Hobbs, New Mexico, among his professional experience.

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{{^usCountry}} The public identification of Matthews as the victim came from community and political figures after the shooting, while the Hobbs Police Department's statement focused on the active investigation and safety of students and staff. What happened at Highland Middle School? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The public identification of Matthews as the victim came from community and political figures after the shooting, while the Hobbs Police Department's statement focused on the active investigation and safety of students and staff. What happened at Highland Middle School? {{/usCountry}}

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The shooting occurred at or near Highland Middle School in Hobbs on Friday. In its public statement, the Hobbs Police Department said officers were investigating the incident and that Highland Middle School and nearby Coronado Elementary had been secured.

Police said there was no active threat to students or staff as the investigation continued.

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The Highland Middle School staff directory confirms Matthews' position at the school. The school is located at 2500 N. Jefferson in Hobbs.

The shooting also disrupted Homecoming-related activities in the community as officials responded to the incident and worked to ensure students and staff were safe.

What is known about the shooting suspect?

Police have not publicly released extensive details about the person suspected in the shooting. Authorities have confirmed that a juvenile was taken into custody as the investigation continued.

The Hobbs Police Department said there was no ongoing threat to students or staff at the schools following the incident.

Further details about the circumstances of the shooting, Matthews' condition and the identity of the person in custody are expected as investigators release additional information.