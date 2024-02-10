Who is Kevin Boyle? Pennsylvania State Rep. threatens to shut down bar, stop promotions after being asked to leave

Pennsylvania State Rep. Kevin Boyle (D-Philadelphia) was seen swearing and threatening people in a drunken state inside a Montgomery County bar in a video that has gone viral on social media. Pennsylvania State Rep. Kevin Boyle (X@PhillyCrimeUpd)

Before being ejected from the bar, the Democratic state legislator allegedly threatened to use his position to shut it down while launching into a foul-mouthed tirade directed at the staff.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

According to the widely shared video, Boyle began throwing a fit at the Gaul & Co. Malt House in Rockledge, Pennsylvania, by yelling at a female bartender and defying many commands to leave.

Boyle called the patrons of the bar "idiots" and "morons," and also accused them of being "traitors" and “actors.” He even threatened to stop "promotion" of people present inside the bar.

"I can f*cking end this bat by the way... This bar is done! Do you know who the f*ck I am? This bar is done tomorrow," he can be heard saying in the video. "Do you not think I'm going to prevent your promotion in the United States military?" he added.

Patrons in the bar told Boyle to leave, alleging that he is high on drugs or alcohol. It’s yet to be known when the incident exactly took place.

Also Read: Netizens compare US senator John Fetterman's looks to that of hit TV show Breaking Bad’s lead character Walter White

Who is Kevin Boyle?

In 2010, Kevin Boyle was elected to the House of Representatives, serving the 172nd district, which includes portions of Montgomery County and Philadelphia.

Kevin Boyle has shown dubious conduct on earlier occasions. He was detained in 2021 and accused of harassing his wife, Caitlyn Boyle, and violating a protection from abuse order. Following his arrest, he lost his position as the chairman of the House Finance Committee after his arrest.

Also Read: US man spends whopping ₹21 lakh to buy a foldable home from Amazon

Pennsylvania House Democratic Leaders react to Boyle's video

Calling the video “very troubling”, a spokesperson for the Pennsylvania House Democratic Leaders issued a statement on the incident.

“We are aware of a video circulating on social media. It is very troubling. Rep. Boyle has been open about his personal challenges,” the spokesperson said in a statement obtained by NBC10. “We are encouraged that our colleague and dear friend is seeking help. Our commitment to delivering mental health services does not stop at the Capitol Steps.”

“One of the main reasons we advocate so strongly for mental health access is the reality that challenges can and do happen to anyone, and seeking treatment should be encouraged, not stigmatized.”

Boyle's younger brother is Pennsylvania Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-2nd District).

In a statement, Patrick Gushue, the politician's republican opponent, referred to the Boyle's actions as "unacceptable" and said that they "highlight the need for new leadership in the district." Gushue expressed hope that Boyle would get the care he needed.