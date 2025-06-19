Search
Thursday, Jun 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Who is Leanna Perry? Drunk passenger's meltdown on NYC flight goes viral. Watch

ByArya Vaishnavi
Jun 19, 2025 01:16 AM IST

Leanna Perry, a 32-year-old woman, was removed from a Southwest Airlines flight for attacking a fellow passenger and exhibiting violent behaviour.

A drunk passenger onboard a Southwest Airlines flight was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on Tuesday, the New York Post reported. Leanna Perry, a 32-year-old woman from New York City, was taken off the plane in handcuffs after she had a violent meltdown, according to the Port Authority Police Department (PAPD).

Leanna Perry, 32, was handcuffed and taken off an NYC flight after she violently grabbed a fellow passenger's hair and hurled insults (TikTok, Reddit)
Leanna Perry, 32, was handcuffed and taken off an NYC flight after she violently grabbed a fellow passenger's hair and hurled insults (TikTok, Reddit)

Drunk passenger's violent meltdown on NYC flight goes viral. Watch

In a fit of rage, Perry attacked a female passenger, grabbing her by the hair right before takeoff. In a now-viral clip of the incident, she can be heard calling the woman a “fat a** b**ch.”

The video also shows other passengers and airline employees trying to restrain Perry, who hurled insults at them. “Let go of her hair,” one flyer told her. Despite having a grip on the woman's hair, she claimed she was not even touching her hair.

At one point, Perry is seen kicking other flyers and crew members as they try to hold her down. As her hands were zip-tied behind her back, she yelled, “Ugly a** b**ch.”

Second part of the public freakout on flight NYC to KC
byu/Sonialove8 inSouthwestAirlines

Perry continued her offensive rant, saying, “Your boyfriend’s d**k is like 2 inches big. It’s embarrassing. I’m so sorry about your boyfriend.” She then claimed she was unable to “breathe” before falling between seats.

She was eventually escorted off the plane. After a visit to a local hospital, Perry was handed over to the New York City Department of Corrections, according to the PAPD.

In the wake of the bizarre incident, Port Authority Police said they responded to a “report of an intoxicated passenger on a Southwest Airlines flight at Terminal B of LaGuardia Airport,” per the outlet.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Southwest Airlines told the outlet, “The Customer involved in the incident was removed from the flight and denied boarding.” “We commend our Team for their professionalism during the incident.”

