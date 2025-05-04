Drunk passenger ‘molests’ air hostess on Delhi-Shirdi IndiGo flight

An air hostess was allegedly molested by a drunk male passenger on a flight from Delhi to Maharashtra's Shirdi, PTI news agency reported on Sunday, citing the police. The incident took place on Friday afternoon.(Bloomberg / Representative photo)

The incident reportedly took place on Friday afternoon and the accused was apprehended after the IndiGo flight landed at Shirdi airport.

An unidentified police official told the news agency that the passenger touched the air hostess inappropriately near the toilet on the flight.

Aggrieved by the indecent act, the air hostess alerted her crew manager, who, in turn, informed security personnel after the flight landed at the Shirdi airport, the official said, adding that the passenger was taken into custody.

He was escorted to Rahata police station, where a case of molestation was registered. His medical examination confirmed that he had consumed alcohol, according to PTI.

A statement from the airliner on the matter is awaited.

In an unrelated incident last month, a man was arrested for sexually assaulting a flight attendant in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Medanta Hospital in Haryana's Gurugram.

A technician of the Medanta Hospital was later arrested in connection with the sexual assault. The accused was identified as a 25-year-old Deepak, a resident of Badhuali village in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district.

The woman was admitted to the Gurugram hospital on April 5 after she fell sick following a swim in the pool of a hotel she was staying in. In her complaint, she alleged that on April 6, she was on ventilator when "some hospital staff sexually assaulted" her. She also claimed that two nurses were present in the room at the time of the incident, but did nothing to stop it.

Also Read | How Gurugram Police nabbed technician who ‘digitally raped’ air hostess at Medanta hospital. Who is the suspect?

The police arrested Deepak after a four-day manhunt. A special investigation team (SIT) had been formed to investigate the case, wherein eight teams were involved and footages from around 800 CCTV cameras were scanned.