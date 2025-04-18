Man accused of sexually harassing air hostess in Gurugram hospital arrested

The accused who allegedly raped a flight atendant in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Medanta Hospital in Haryana's Gurugram has been arrested. The 25-year-old had been on the run since the incident came to light.(Representative Image)

The accused has been identified as a 25-year-old Deepak, a resident of the village Badhauli in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district. The police said that he was arrested in Gurugram.

“We received information of sexual assault on April 14 at a private hospital. Gurugram Police filed an FIR on this immediately and an investigation began. We questioned the doctors and other staff, analysed the CCTV footage. The accused, a resident of Bihar, was arrested,” PTI quoted Arpit Jain, DCP headquarters Gurugram police, as saying.

The cops were looking for the accused for four days, and an SIT was formed for the investigation into the case. It was aided by eight crack teams, and the cops scanned the footage from around 800 CCTV cameras. The hospital staff was also questioned by the cops

The 25-year-old had been on the run since the incident came to light. He was working as a technician at the hospital for the past five months.

What did the flight attendant say in her complaint?

The 46-year-old woman, in her complaint, alleged the man carried out digital rape on April 6 in the hospital's ICU room in the presence of two nurses. She said that at around 9 pm on April 6, two nurses changed her clothes and bedsheet. She was in a semi-conscious state when she heard a man's voice.

"I could hear all the sounds and proceedings there. The man asked for the inventory from both nurses. The nurses started giving their details," she said.

She said the man asked a nurse about the size of her waistband. He then said he would check it himself and then put his hand under the bed sheet.

"Then I heard the man asking the nurse about the size of my waistband, and he said that he would check it himself. In the meantime, I felt that the man had put his hand under the bedsheet from my right side," she said, adding he digitally raped her.

According to police, the woman, who is from West Bengal and came to the city for a workshop, was admitted to the hospital after she fell ill following a swim in the pool of a hotel she was staying in.

Investigators said the woman arrived in Gurugram on March 31 for a training programme by an airline operator in Darbaripur, Sector 75.