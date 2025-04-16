At Gurugram's Medanta Hospital, air hostess on ventilator sexually assaulted: ‘2 nurses were in the room’

The 46-year-old air hostess, who was allegedly sexually assaulted by a hospital staffer while on a ventilator in the ICU at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital, has claimed that two nurses were present in the room but did nothing to stop the incident, The Times of India reported. The air hostess, who is from Bengal and came to the city for a workshop, was admitted to the hospital after she fell ill following a swim in the pool of a hotel she was staying in.(Pic for representational purpose only)

According to police, the woman, who is from West Bengal and came to the city for a workshop, was admitted to the hospital after she fell ill following a swim in the pool of a hotel she was staying in.

Investigators said the woman arrived in Gurugram on March 31 for a training programme by an airline operator in Darbaripur, Sector 75.

On April 5, the flight attendant was admitted to Medanta hospital in Gurugram, from where she was discharged this Sunday, she said in her complaint.

"On April 6, I was on a ventilator when some hospital staff sexually assaulted me," the complaint read.

"She was not in a condition to speak or resist the man's advances because of her weakened condition. There were two nurses in the room, but they did not intervene," ToI reported, citing the FIR.

After being discharged from the hospital on April 13, the air hostess told her husband about the incident and lodged a complaint at Sadar police station. A case was registered for molestation and other relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita the next day.

What Medanta Hospital said

In a statement, Medanta Hospital said it has been fully cooperating with the police probe. It, however, said no allegations have been substantiated so far,

"We have been made aware of a complaint from a patient and have been fully cooperating with the investigations conducted by the relevant authorities. At this stage, no allegations have been substantiated, and all relevant documents, including CCTV footage from the hospital for the time period in question, have been handed over to the police." reads the statement.

What Gurugram Police said

Deputy commissioner of police (East) Gaurav said a special investigation team led by Sadar ACP Yashwant has been constituted given the seriousness of the allegations. “The team has collected CCTV camera footage from the hospital and is questioning employees who may have interacted with the patient during her stay,” he said.

The DCP added that the investigation was being conducted from all angles and, considering the sensitivity of the case, further details could not be disclosed at this stage.

(With inputs from Debashish Karmakar)