Woman sexually assaulted by nurse at Gurugram hospital: Cops

A 46-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by a male nurse while undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a private hospital in Gurugram, police said on Tuesday. Medanta Hospital, in a statement issued Tuesday night, said it had been informed of the complaint and was cooperating fully with authorities. (Getty Images)

The victim, an air hostess, approached Gurugram Police on Monday and submitted a written complaint in the presence of her legal advisor. Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered against an unidentified male nurse under sections 68 (sexual intercourse by a person in authority) and 64(2)(e) (rape by hospital staff) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sadar police station.

Deputy commissioner of police (East) Gaurav said a special investigation team led by Sadar ACP Yashwant has been constituted given the seriousness of the allegations. “The team has collected CCTV footage from the hospital and is questioning employees who may have interacted with the patient during her stay,” he said.

The DCP added that the investigation was being conducted from all angles and, considering the sensitivity of the case, further details could not be disclosed at this stage.

Investigators said the woman arrived in Gurugram on March 31 for a training programme by an airline operator in Darbaripur, Sector 75. She was staying at a five-star hotel with other employees and was rescued from drowning in the hotel swimming pool on April 5.

“She was initially taken to a nearby hospital. Her husband, informed of the incident, arrived within a few hours and shifted her to Medanta Hospital in Sector 38,” said a senior police officer.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that while on ventilator support and in a semi-conscious state, she was unable to speak when a male nurse sexually assaulted her. She further claimed that two female nurses were nearby during the incident.

“She was terrified and shared the ordeal with her husband only after being discharged on April 13, following which he contacted the police,” the officer added.

Medanta Hospital, in a statement issued Tuesday night, said it had been informed of the complaint and was cooperating fully with authorities. “At this stage, no allegations have been substantiated and all the relevant documents including CCTV footage from the hospital for the time period in question, have been handed over to the police,” the statement issued by hospital medical superintendent Dr Sanjay Durani read.

Police said the woman’s statement was recorded before a judicial magistrate on Monday as per BNSS provisions, and her medical examination was conducted on Tuesday. The investigation is ongoing.