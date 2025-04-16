Medanta Hospital says it’s ‘fully cooperating’ in sexual assault complaint by air hostess

Medanta Hospital on Wednesday said it is fully cooperating with the investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving a 46-year-old air hostess at its Gurugram facility. Police said that the 46-year-old woman had been admitted to the hospital in Gurugram after falling ill following a swim at the hotel where she was staying.(Pixabay/Representative)

“We have been made aware of a complaint from a patient and have been fully cooperating with the investigations conducted by the relevant authorities,” the hospital said in a statement.

“At this stage, no allegations have been substantiated, and all relevant documents, including CCTV footage from the hospital for the time period in question, have been handed over to the police,” it added.

An air hostess was allegedly sexually assaulted by hospital staff while she was on a ventilator in the ICU, police said on Tuesday.

Police officials added that the 46-year-old woman had been admitted to the hospital in Gurugram after falling ill following a swim at the hotel where she was staying.

Police are currently reviewing the hospital's CCTV footage to identify the alleged perpetrator, according to a PTI report.

The woman was admitted to the Gurugram hospital on April 5, from where she was discharged this Sunday, a her complaint revealed. “On April 6, I was on a ventilator when some hospital staff sexually assaulted me,” she said.

She told her husband about the incident after being discharged and then approached the police with her complaint.

Police said that on the basis of the air hostess' complaint, an FIR was registered against unidentified staff members of the hospital at the Sadar police station on Monday.

A spokesperson of the Gurugram Police said, “The victim's statement has been recorded before the magistrate in the court. The police team is examining the footage of the hospital's CCTV cameras and will soon identify the accused.”

The spokesperson added that further probe into the case is underway, assuring that the accused will be arrested soon.

