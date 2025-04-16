Air hostess on ventilator sexually assaulted by private hospital staff in Gurugram

An air hostess was allegedly sexually assaulted by the staff of a private hospital in Haryana's Gurugram while she was on the ventilator in the ICU, police said on Tuesday. The air hostess was admitted to the hospital as she fell sick after a swim in the pool of a hotel she was staying in. (Representative Image/ANI)

Officials said that the 46-year-old woman had to be admitted to the hospital as she fell sick after a swim in the pool of a hotel she was staying in.

Police said that they were examining the CCTV footage of the hospital to identify the alleged perpetrator, a news agency PTI report said.

The woman was admitted to the Gurugram hospital on April 5, from where she was discharged this Sunday, a her complaint revealed. "On April 6, I was on a ventilator when some hospital staff sexually assaulted me," she said.

CCTV being examined, accused to be arrested soon

She told her husband about the incident after being discharged and then approached the police with her complaint.

Police said that on the basis of the air hostess' complaint, an FIR was registered against unidentified staff members of the hospital at the Sadar police station on Monday.

A spokesperson of the Gurugram Police said, "The victim's statement has been recorded before the magistrate in the court. The police team is examining the footage of the hospital's CCTV cameras and will soon identify the accused."

The spokesperson added that further probe into the case is underway, assuring that the accused will be arrested soon.

Earlier in April, a van driver was arrested for sexually assaulting a nine-year-old girl who studied at a private school in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar over a period of one-and-a-half years. The accused used to bring her back from the school every afternoon.

A senior police officer said the matter came to light when the Class 4 student confided in her mother that she had been sexually assaulted. After a brief consultation with the family, the mother approached the police and filed a complaint.

Further earlier in February, a five-year-old student of a private school in south Delhi was allegedly sexually assaulted by a Class 12 student inside the school in August last year but the accused had neither been apprehended nor interrogated, police said.

Police said that the accused student was a foreign national whose parents work in the embassy in Delhi, due to which an application was sent to the Ministry of external affairs to interrogate the accused.

The five-year-old's father alleged that the matter came to light when she complained of 'frequent urination' and 'abdominal pain' and was taken to a doctor, following which she confided in her parents about the incident.