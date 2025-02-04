5-yr-old alleges sexual assault in pvt Delhi school; accused a class 12 student

A five-year-old student at a private school in south Delhi was allegedly sexually assaulted by a Class 12 student inside the school bus in August last year but the accused has neither been apprehended nor interrogated, according to police officials aware of the case. In the complaint to the police in September, the father of the five-year-old alleged that the matter came to light when she complained of “frequent urination” and “abdominal pain”. (Representational image)

Police said that the accused student is a foreign national whose parent works in the embassy in Delhi, due to which an application was sent to the Union ministry of external affairs (MEA) to interrogate the accused.

A senior police officer, who asked not to be named, told HT, “After we verified all the allegations, we wrote to the MEA in December to expedite the matter and give us permission to question the accused and probe the matter. We are awaiting approval from the MEA and the embassy.”

In the complaint to the police in September, the father of the five-year-old alleged that the matter came to light when she complained of “frequent urination” and “abdominal pain,” and was taken to a doctor, after which she confided in her parents about the incident.

The matter was reported to the police on September 19 and an FIR was lodged against unknown persons under Pocso Act section 10 (aggravated sexual assault) and section 75 (2) of the BNS (sexual harassment). At the time of the filing of the FIR, police said the minor had not revealed the name of the accused due to “fear”. The family told HT that the minor was sexually assaulted twice by the accused inside the school bus.

The FIR states, “She is a five-year-old girl and has gone through a lot of trauma since then... She is very scared of the boy who molested her.”

The father of the child told HT that she revealed the name of the accused on November 11, and he informed the police. The officer said that after this, details of the accused were added to the case and the minor was sent to the district magistrate to record her statement before a judge.

There was no comment from MEA at the time of going to print.