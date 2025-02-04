Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

5-yr-old alleges sexual assault in pvt Delhi school; accused a class 12 student

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 04, 2025 05:26 AM IST

Police said that the accused student is a foreign national whose parent works in the embassy in Delhi

A five-year-old student at a private school in south Delhi was allegedly sexually assaulted by a Class 12 student inside the school bus in August last year but the accused has neither been apprehended nor interrogated, according to police officials aware of the case.

In the complaint to the police in September, the father of the five-year-old alleged that the matter came to light when she complained of “frequent urination” and “abdominal pain”. (Representational image)
In the complaint to the police in September, the father of the five-year-old alleged that the matter came to light when she complained of “frequent urination” and “abdominal pain”. (Representational image)

Police said that the accused student is a foreign national whose parent works in the embassy in Delhi, due to which an application was sent to the Union ministry of external affairs (MEA) to interrogate the accused.

A senior police officer, who asked not to be named, told HT, “After we verified all the allegations, we wrote to the MEA in December to expedite the matter and give us permission to question the accused and probe the matter. We are awaiting approval from the MEA and the embassy.”

In the complaint to the police in September, the father of the five-year-old alleged that the matter came to light when she complained of “frequent urination” and “abdominal pain,” and was taken to a doctor, after which she confided in her parents about the incident.

The matter was reported to the police on September 19 and an FIR was lodged against unknown persons under Pocso Act section 10 (aggravated sexual assault) and section 75 (2) of the BNS (sexual harassment). At the time of the filing of the FIR, police said the minor had not revealed the name of the accused due to “fear”. The family told HT that the minor was sexually assaulted twice by the accused inside the school bus.

The FIR states, “She is a five-year-old girl and has gone through a lot of trauma since then... She is very scared of the boy who molested her.”

The father of the child told HT that she revealed the name of the accused on November 11, and he informed the police. The officer said that after this, details of the accused were added to the case and the minor was sent to the district magistrate to record her statement before a judge.

There was no comment from MEA at the time of going to print.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On