What Gurugram woman said about hospital rape in FIR: 'He asked nurse...'

The Gurugram police hasn't yet identified the man who sexually assaulted a flight attendant on a ventilator in Medanta Hospital. The 46-year-old woman, in her complaint, alleged the man carried out digital rape on April 6 in the hospital's ICU room in the presence of two nurses. The police are scanning the CCTV footage of the hospital to find the culprit.

What the woman said in her FIR

She said that at around 9 pm on April 6, two nurses changed her clothes and bedsheet. She was in a semi-conscious state when she heard a man's voice.

"I could hear all the sounds and proceedings there. The man asked for the inventory from both nurses. The nurses started giving their details," she said.

She said the man asked a nurse about the size of her waistband. He then said he would check it himself and then put his hand under the bedsheet.

"Then I heard the man asking the nurse about the size of my waistband, and he said that he would check it himself. In the meantime, I felt that the man had put his hand under the bedsheet from my right side," she said, adding he digitally raped her.

He later covered the sheet up to her nose and asked if it was okay.

"After that, he covered the sheet up to my nose and asked if it was okay. I nodded," the victim said.

"Soon after, a nurse came and asked how there was blood on the sheet while she had just changed it. The other nurse said that maybe the periods had started, but she was afraid and didn't tell anyone anything," the woman was quoted as saying in the FIR.

She said she was discharged on April 13, after which she told about the incident to her husband.

"On April 13, the hospital discharged me in the evening, and I came to the hotel with my husband. On the next day, I told my husband, and he dialled 112 and called the police. This is very wrong that happened to me during my treatment in the hospital, and I want strict action against the hospital staff," the woman said.

The police are scanning the CCTV footage of the hospital to find the culprit.

"The police team is examining the footage of the hospital's CCTV cameras and trying to identify the accused," a spokesperson of the Gurugram police said.

The hospital has said it is cooperating in the investigation with the police.

