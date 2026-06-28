Who is Leisnier Mauri Garcia? Florida man accused of stabbing girlfriend 34 times after breakup attempt

A Florida man is facing a serious criminal charge after police said he stabbed his girlfriend 34 times when she tried to end their relationship. Leisnier Mauri Garcia, 40, was arrested on June 25, 2026, and charged with attempted felony murder with a deadly weapon. According to investigators, the woman survived the attack despite suffering dozens of stab wounds. The case has drawn attention because the victim told police the relationship had mostly been good before the violent incident. A Florida man was charged after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend 34 times following a breakup attempt. (Credit: Facebook/Broward County Mugshots (L), Mugshot/MDCR (R))

What are the allegations against Leisnier Mauri Garcia? According to Miami-Dade County jail records cited by PEOPLE, Garcia was arrested days after an alleged attack that happened on June 21 in Florida.

Police said Garcia and his girlfriend, who had been dating for about six months, had rented an Airbnb near the beach and were planning to have dinner together. Court documents obtained by Local 10, WSVN and the Miami Herald state that an argument started after the woman received a text message from the father of her child.

The disagreement became more serious, and the woman reportedly told Garcia that she wanted to end the relationship. Investigators said the pair later returned to the Airbnb to collect their belongings before heading back to their vehicle.

According to the arrest affidavit, Garcia told the woman he needed to go back inside to retrieve something he had forgotten. When he returned, he insisted on sitting in the back seat of the vehicle, something the woman later described as unusual.

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What happened during the alleged attack on Garcia’s girlfriend? Police said the woman was sitting in the driver’s seat when Garcia allegedly attacked her from behind. The arrest affidavit states, “Without warning, [Garcia] produced a knife from the rear seat and began stabbing her multiple times from behind.”

Investigators said the woman immediately opened the driver’s door and tried to escape while begging him to stop. Authorities reported that she suffered 34 stab wounds across her upper body, including 10 wounds to her neck. She was rushed to a nearby hospital and received treatment for her injuries.

Garcia was also taken to a hospital for treatment of cuts and abrasions on his hands, according to WSVN and Local 10.

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The victim told police that she had been in a “generally good” relationship with Garcia since December 2025. However, she also said there were times when he became aggressive. According to Local 10, she further claimed that during an earlier breakup that lasted around two months, Garcia had attempted to assault her.

Garcia is currently being held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami-Dade County.