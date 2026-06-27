Nancy Guthrie update: ‘Investigator’ shares new photo of Tommaso Cioni at school; ‘something about his eyes…'

The search for Nancy Guthrie continues and a self-styled investigator has shared yet another photo of son-in-law Tommaso Cioni. Jonathan Lee Riches, or JLR, who has been covering the case from Tucson toward the start, shared the photo of Cioni on X.

This is not the first time JLR has shared a photo of Cioni or his wife, Annie Guthrie. In the past too, he has dug up old photos and posted them, usually asking where Nancy Guthrie is. The 84-year-old mother of TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie was reported missing from her Catalina Foothills home near Tucson, Arizona, on February 1. Authorities believe she was kidnapped the night before.

It has been four months since and no suspect has been named to the public. In the meantime, speculation has continued to surround Savannah's sister, Annie, and her husband, Cioni. This comes despite the lead investigating authority – Pima County Sheriff's Department – giving the Guthrie family an all clear from being considered as suspects in the case. Public interest in Cioni and his wife has persisted since the octogenarian is believed to have had dinner with Annie before Cioni dropped her off home, the night before she was reported missing. This would make them among the last people to see her before the kidnapping.

Also Read | Nancy Guthrie update: Annie, Tommaso Cioni's works in focus as ransom note claims Savannah's mom ‘buried with nature’

Notably, Tommaso Cioni is a middle school teacher and was at BASIS Oro Valley. The photo JLR shared showed him with his hands on the shoulders of two individuals in BASIS Oro Valley's attire – as was seen emblazoned across the purple tops. Their faces were blurred in the photo but Cioni was looking dead ahead at the camera.

The image drew a variety of reactions from people online.

Tommaso Cioni's photo sparks reactions One person remarked “Something about his eyes just give me a bad vibe.” Another added “Creepy. Shouldn’t touch students either." However, there's nothing to indicate that the people in the photo with Cioni were students and not staff members.

Yet another said “I agree his eyes are creepy in every picture he takes.” Meanwhile, others were much more supportive of Cioni, who has unnecessarily been subjected to public speculations ever since former NewsNation journalist Ashleigh Banfield had claimed that he might be a suspect in the case. Notably, her claim was quickly quashed by the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

“But you and I and your army dont know him. Its imo wrong judge him a horrific crime when 0 info. Is there any interviews of him? I wouldnt like being judged like that. Let those wo sin cast the first stone,” one person said in his defense. Another noted there was nothing unusual for a teacher to take a photo at school. “Yep, it's what teachers do...,” they wrote.