Nancy Guthrie update: ‘Investigator’ flags disturbing photos attached to Annie Guthrie's poem; ‘it’s horrific…'

A self-styled investigator flagged that disturbing photos were allegedly attached to a poem written by Annie Guthrie, on a website. Jonathan Lee Riches, who goes by JLR online, raised fresh questions amid the search for Annie's mother, Nancy Guthrie. Annie Guthrie reportedly had dinner with mother Nancy Guthrie the night before she was reported missing. (X/@JLRINVESTIGATES)

Nancy Guthrie was reported missing by her family on February 1 and authorities believe she was taken from her Catalina Foothills home, near Tucson, Arizona, the night before. It has been over four months and police have not publicly shared any development in the case. While they have cleared all Guthrie family members from the suspect list, public interest in Annie Guthrie and her husband Tommaso Cioni has continued.

This is primarily because Nancy Guthrie is believed to have had dinner with Annie the night before she was reported missing. Tommaso then reportedly dropped her home, making them among the two last people to see her before she was taken. JLR, who has been covering the case from Tucson for some time, has raised several questions about the couple even though authorities have made it abundantly clear that they are in no way suspects in the eyes of the law.

Also Read | Nancy Guthrie case: Daughter Annie Guthrie reads poem titled ‘Dear Missing’ in old video, sparks buzz, ‘How strange’

The questions he's raised about Annie's poetry is the latest of such questions JLR has raised about Annie and Tommaso. Here's what the self-styled investigator said.

What JLR said about Annie Guthrie? In an X post, JLR noted “Disturbing photos attached to a poem Annie Guthrie wrote called ‘The Destroyer.’ Where is Nancy Guthrie?”. Given the graphic nature of the images, they have not been attached to the copy. You can see them here. HT.com could not independently verify the contents of this post.

JLR's post was actually a reshare of another individual's post who has also raised several questions about Annie and Tommaso as a section of the public following the case remains fixated on the two. Notably, TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie, Annie's sister, has come out to defend the married couple saying they both loved Nancy Guthrie very much and would not hurt her.

However, Annie Guthrie's poems and the alleged photos attached on the site drew a wide range of reactions.

“It’s horrific. But unfortunately I’ve seen a lot of this lately online from that Arizona community. So I’m not surprised,” one person remarked. Another added “ok very strange she deserves the weirdest WACKADOODLE award ever , something is wrong with the mind i hope she gets the help she needs , its just sick! I hope the child they have is ok. Is there something from her past bothering her?”.

Yet another said “She's not someone I'd want to hang out with…She & T are a bit odd.” While Annie Guthrie's poetry and the alleged photos have been criticized by those online, she's received awards for her work in real life, including, Academy of American Poets Prize, an Arizona Commission on the Arts Fellowship in Poetry, and TPAC Individual Artist Grant.