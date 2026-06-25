Nancy Guthrie update: ‘Investigator’ flags disturbing photos attached to Annie Guthrie's poem; ‘it’s horrific…'
A self-styled investigator flagged that disturbing photos were allegedly attached to a poem written by Annie Guthrie amid a search for her mother, Nancy.
A self-styled investigator flagged that disturbing photos were allegedly attached to a poem written by Annie Guthrie, on a website. Jonathan Lee Riches, who goes by JLR online, raised fresh questions amid the search for Annie's mother, Nancy Guthrie.
Nancy Guthrie was reported missing by her family on February 1 and authorities believe she was taken from her Catalina Foothills home, near Tucson, Arizona, the night before. It has been over four months and police have not publicly shared any development in the case. While they have cleared all Guthrie family members from the suspect list, public interest in Annie Guthrie and her husband Tommaso Cioni has continued.
This is primarily because Nancy Guthrie is believed to have had dinner with Annie the night before she was reported missing. Tommaso then reportedly dropped her home, making them among the two last people to see her before she was taken. JLR, who has been covering the case from Tucson for some time, has raised several questions about the couple even though authorities have made it abundantly clear that they are in no way suspects in the eyes of the law.
Also Read | Nancy Guthrie case: Daughter Annie Guthrie reads poem titled ‘Dear Missing’ in old video, sparks buzz, ‘How strange’
The questions he's raised about Annie's poetry is the latest of such questions JLR has raised about Annie and Tommaso. Here's what the self-styled investigator said.
What JLR said about Annie Guthrie?
In an X post, JLR noted “Disturbing photos attached to a poem Annie Guthrie wrote called ‘The Destroyer.’ Where is Nancy Guthrie?”. Given the graphic nature of the images, they have not been attached to the copy. You can see them here. HT.com could not independently verify the contents of this post.
JLR's post was actually a reshare of another individual's post who has also raised several questions about Annie and Tommaso as a section of the public following the case remains fixated on the two. Notably, TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie, Annie's sister, has come out to defend the married couple saying they both loved Nancy Guthrie very much and would not hurt her.
However, Annie Guthrie's poems and the alleged photos attached on the site drew a wide range of reactions.
“It’s horrific. But unfortunately I’ve seen a lot of this lately online from that Arizona community. So I’m not surprised,” one person remarked. Another added “ok very strange she deserves the weirdest WACKADOODLE award ever , something is wrong with the mind i hope she gets the help she needs , its just sick! I hope the child they have is ok. Is there something from her past bothering her?”.
Yet another said “She's not someone I'd want to hang out with…She & T are a bit odd.” While Annie Guthrie's poetry and the alleged photos have been criticized by those online, she's received awards for her work in real life, including, Academy of American Poets Prize, an Arizona Commission on the Arts Fellowship in Poetry, and TPAC Individual Artist Grant.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More