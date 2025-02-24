Who is Lester Holt? All about the longtime ‘NBC Nightly News’ anchor

Lester Holt is leaving ‘NBC Nightly News.'(X/ @LesterHoltNBC)

Lester Holt announced on Monday that he will step down as the host of ‘NBC Nightly News ‘at the beginning of the summer. He will transition to a full-time role at NBC’s primetime newsmagazine ‘Dateline.’

In a note to the staff, Lester Holt wrote, "After 10 years, 17 if you include my years on the weekends, the time has come for me to step away from my role as anchor of Nightly News. It has truly been the honor of a lifetime to work with each of you every day, keeping journalism as our true north and our viewers at the center of everything we do.”

His successor has not been named by the network.

Who is Lester Holt?

Born on March 8, 1959, in California, to June DeRozario and Lester Don Holt Sr., Holt graduated from Cordova High School in Rancho Cordova in 1977. He then majored in government at California State University, Sacramento, though he never graduated.

Holt began his career at CBS New York in 1981, where he spent 19 years before joining NBC News in 2000. Holt was initially a substitute anchor for ‘NBC Nightly News’ and ‘Today’. He then became a full-time co-anchor of ‘Weekend Today’ after the demise of previous co-anchor David Bloom. He later led the weekend edition of ‘Nightly News’ before replacing Brian Williams as the lead anchor of ‘NBC Nightly News' in 2015. He has been contributing to ‘Dateline’ since 2011.

Lester Holt salary and net worth -

Lester Holt earn around $10 million per year, according to The US Sun. The 65-year-old has an estimated net worth of $35 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Lester Holt family -

Holt is married to Carol Hagen. The couple has two sons, Stefan and Cameron. Stefan, born in 1987, is a co-anchor at the local NBC station in Chicago. He and his wife Morgan have three sons - Henry, Samuel, and James.

Cameron, who graduated from Stanford, now works at Morgan Stanley. He is 35 years old.