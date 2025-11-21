Who is Liz Cheney's husband; did Philip Perry attend Dick Cheney's funeral? Details here

Liz Cheney, Dick Cheney's eldest daughter, was among those who eulogized her father and the former Vice President at the funeral service on Thursday. Cheney spoke of seeing clouds in the shape of angels just before her father died, as per Associated Press. Liz Cheney and Philip Perry at the funeral service.(Getty Images via AFP)

Dick Cheney passed away on November 3, at the age of 84.

Who is Philip Perry, Liz Cheney's husband?

Liz Cheney, for the most part, has kept her marriage with her husband private. However, some details have come to light over the years.

Both Cheney and Perry attended Colorado College, where the former House member got her bachelor's degree in political science in 1988 while Perry studied English and graduated in 1986.

The two met at a Colorado College alumni mixer in DC, as per Washington Monthly. Later, Cheney would go to law school at the University of Chicago while Perry got his Juris Doctor from Cornell Law School. The two began dating after crossing paths at the mixer and eventually tied the knot in 1993 in Wyoming.

They have five children together – Kate Perry, their eldest, was born in 1994. Then, Elizabeth was born in 1997 and Grace in 2000. Philip Richard Perry, their son, was born in 2004 and Richard, their youngest, was born in 2006.

Perry, who became a dad while still in law school, went on to become a prominent lawyer. One of the high-profile cases he handled was in 1997 when he was general counsel for the Senate investigation into Bill Clinton and Al Gore, who were President and VP, when they were accused of campaign fundraising abuse.

He'd also acted as a mock debate moderator to help Dick Cheney prepare for his vice presidential debate against Sen. Joe Lieberman, as per The New York Times. Besides, Perry was on George Bush's transition team as a policy coordinator. He was named acting associate attorney general for the Justice Department the next year, in the Bush cabinet.

Perry also served as the general counsel to the White House Office of Management and Budget. In 2003, he worked on Cheney and Bush's reelection campaign, and at the same time was registered as a lobbyist for Lockheed Martin, as per Washington Post.

He was also nominated by Bush for the post of general counsel for the Department of Homeland Security in 2005. Perry returned to DC two years later to the offices of Latham & Watkins, an international law firm where he was a partner as early as 2001. As per Washington Monthly, he'd intermittently worked for them since 1993.

Did Philip Perry attend Dick Cheney's funeral?

Yes Perry attended the funeral and was photographed there as well.

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 20: Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, and her husband Philip Perry, leave with family members the end of Cheney's funeral service at the National Cathedral on November 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Cheney, who served as the 46th Vice President under President George W. Bush and as the 17th Secretary of Defense, passed away at the age of 84 due to complications from pneumonia and vascular disease. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

In the photograph he was seen walking next to Liz Cheney, dressed in black.