Where will Dick Cheney be buried? Here's what we know about former VP's burial

The funeral of former Vice President Dick Cheney was held at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC on Thursday afternoon. The former VP, who died at the age of 84, is set to be buried after the funeral. However, as of now, the family has not revealed where he is set to be buried or when his burial will take place. Former Rep. Liz Cheney walks past her fathers casket after speaking a tribute, during the funeral for former Vice President Dick Cheney.(AP)

The question surrounding Dick Cheney's burial sparked a row as those viewing the funeral noticed that Cheney's casket arrived at the Washington National Cathedral with a wrinkled cloth draped over it, instead of the flag of USA. Notably, at the funeral, a striking absence of the military was noticed.

It sparked questions around whether the former Vice President's body would not lie at the US Capitol. However, as of now, despite press requests for comments, the Cheney family has not provided any official update on where the former VP will be buried.

Highlights From Dick Cheney's Funeral

The biggest highlight of Dick Cheney's funeral was the absence of President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance. On the other hand, former Democrat President Joe Biden and his VP, Kamala Harris, were present at the Washington National Cathedral on Thursday. George W Bush, as well as Trump's former VP, Mike Pence, were present at the event.

Regarding Trump and VP Vance's absence, the White House said that they were not invited. Notably, the family made attendance at the funeral by invitation only.

Additionally, the entire Cheney family was present, including his two daughters and their families. Her eldest daughter, Liz Cheney, delivered the eulogy at the funeral.

“For him, a choice between defense of the Constitution and defense of your political party was no choice at all,” Lix Cheney said. “He knew that bonds of party must always yield to the single bond we share as Americans.”