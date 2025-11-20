Who are Liz Cheney's 5 children? All on the family of Dick Cheney's eldest daughter

Liz Cheney, the eldest daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney was present at her father's funeral Thursday in Washington with her husband and five children. Liz Cheney's husband, Philip Perry, as well as their children, Kate, Elizabeth, Grace, Phillip Richard and Richard Perry were all present at the Washington National Cathedral. Liz Cheney speaks a tribute to her father, during the funeral for former Vice President Dick Cheney.(AP)

The funeral, held at the Washington National Cathedral, saw many prominent dignitaries across party lines attend the event. It included former Presidents Joe Biden and George W. Bush, as well as former VPs Mike Pence and Kamla Harris. While President Donald Trump and VP JD Vance were not invited.

However, it was the remarks from the family of Cheney, especially her daughters and their children, that seemed to connect with people the most.

Liz Cheney and Phillip Perry children: Who are they?

Liz Cheney and her husband Philip Perry have five children who largely stay out of public eye.

Their eldest, Kate Perry, born in 1994 and about 31 years old, married Chris Maves in 2021. Elizabeth “Lizzy” Perry, born in 1997 and around 28, attended Colorado College like her parents. Their third daughter, Grace Perry, born in 2000 and roughly 25, keeps a low public profile.

Their older son, Philip Richard Perry, born in 2004 and about 21, and their youngest, Richard Perry, born in 2006 and is now 19.

Liz Cheney Offers Heartfelt Eulogy For Father

The former House Rep. from Wyoming opened her eulogy with a tribute to her father. As she closed her remarks Thursday, she remembered the last words her father said to her before his death.

“As my dad left this earth, his last words were to tell my mother he loved her,” Liz Cheney said.

“And now all of us who loved him so dearly, say to him: Good night, sweet Dad. May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest,” she added, quoting from William Shakespeare's ‘Hamlet.’