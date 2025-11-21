Dick Cheney grandchildren: Did Liz and Mary Cheney's children attend former VP's funeral?

Former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney, who died on November 3, 2025, at the age of 84, is survived by his two daughters, Liz and Mary, and his seven grandchildren. Late former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney's grandchildren attend a funeral service for him, at Washington National Cathedral, in Washington, D.C., U.S., November 20, 2025. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst(REUTERS)

From Liz Cheney

Liz Cheney, the elder daughter of Dick and Lynne Cheney, is married to attorney Philip Perry, and together they have five children. Three daughters, namely Kate, Elizabeth, and Grace Perry and two sons, Philip Richard and Richard Perry.

Their names have appeared in multiple family profiles following Cheney’s death. Liz's role in public life as a former U.S. Representative and vocal critic of Donald Trump has often cast a spotlight on her family.

Liz Cheney's active parenting is highlighted in her X bio. In her bio, she describes herself as “proud rodeo mom, soccer mom, baseball mom, hockey mom”

Two of his granddaughters, Kate and Elizabeth, along with his grandson Richard, were reported to speak of Cheney's bond with them.

From Mary Cheney

Mary Cheney is the younger daughter of Dick Cheney and Lynne Cheney. She is married to her long-time partner, Heather Poe. Together, they have two children, Samuel David Cheney and the youngest of them all, Sarah Lynne, born in 2009.

Mary and Heather married in 2012, and have maintained a relatively private life compared to the high-profile political career of Mary’s sister.

The whole family is reported to be present at the funeral.

Dick's legacy was deeply personal

In the announcement of his death, the family praised him as a man who “taught his children and grandchildren to love our country, and to live lives of courage, honor, love, kindness, and fly fishing.”

Dick has played the role of a good grandfather, along with maintaining a polarising political status. His grandchildren have been largely out of the public eye, but are frequently mentioned in remembrances and tributes.