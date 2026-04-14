Who is Lonna Drewes? Eric Swalwell victim drops horrific allegations, ‘He drugged, raped and choked me’

A purported victim of Eric Swalwell has emerged with disturbing allegations that he drugged and sexually assaulted her in a hotel room in 2018. This development follows last week's serious accusations made by four women against Swalwell, one of whom also accused him of rape. These accusations have severely impacted his political career, prompting him to withdraw from the California governor’s race and pledge to resign from Congress.

Lonna Drewes, a woman with sexual misconduct allegations against U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell, holds a press conference with her attorneys Lisa Bloom and Arick Fudali, in Beverly Hills, California, U.S. April 14, 2026. REUTERS/Jill Connelly(REUTERS)

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In a press conference on Tuesday, Lonna Drewes stated that she believed she had a friendship with the congressman, but alleged that he tampered with her drink before choking and assaulting her in West Hollywood, The NY Post reported.

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Lonna Drewes breaks down in tears

The model wept as she recounted how he pretended to assist her fashion software company in gaining traction, yet ultimately ruined her life, leaving her “crying all the time.”

Drewes stated that she intends to escalate the claims to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department today, providing evidence that includes text messages, photographs, and journal entries from that period.

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{{^usCountry}} During a press conference in Beverly Hills, alongside attorney Lisa Bloom, Drewes stated: “In 2018, while I was living and working as a model in Beverly Hills, and I also owned a fashion software company, I had contact with Eric Swalwell on three separate occasions." ‘I believe he drugged my drink,’ Drewes speaks out against Eric Swalwell {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During a press conference in Beverly Hills, alongside attorney Lisa Bloom, Drewes stated: “In 2018, while I was living and working as a model in Beverly Hills, and I also owned a fashion software company, I had contact with Eric Swalwell on three separate occasions." ‘I believe he drugged my drink,’ Drewes speaks out against Eric Swalwell {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Following their meetings, she claimed that he extended offers to connect her with people who could assist in advancing her software company, and also showed an interest in local politics. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following their meetings, she claimed that he extended offers to connect her with people who could assist in advancing her software company, and also showed an interest in local politics. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “He invited me to two public events. I knew he was married at the time and that his wife was pregnant. He was my friend. On the third occasion, I believe he drugged my drink. I only had one glass of wine," she alleged. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “He invited me to two public events. I knew he was married at the time and that his wife was pregnant. He was my friend. On the third occasion, I believe he drugged my drink. I only had one glass of wine," she alleged. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the victim, they were supposed to attend a political event, but he mentioned that he needed to retrieve some paperwork from his hotel room.

“When I arrived at his hotel room, I was already incapacitated, and I couldn’t move my arms over my body. He raped me, and he choked me. And while he was choking me, I lost consciousness. I thought I died. I did not consent to any sexual activity, although I did not undergo a rape kit at the time, I disclosed the assault to the people closest to me," Drewes said.

Why did Lonna Drewes avoid any action in the past?

She further informed that she documented these occurrences in her handwritten calendar, and the assault and its repercussions were subsequently recorded during her therapy sessions at a sexual assault center in Connecticut.

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She went on to mention that the incident had a significant effect on her mental health, and that she even resorted to unhealthy self-medication. “I did not want to live anymore,” she said.

Explaining why she did not take any action against him before, she said: “My delay in taking action against Eric was driven by fear, not doubt, fear of his political power, his background as an attorney, and his family law enforcement ties."

Meanwhile, the disgraced congressman has stepped down from his position and the California governor race. He has also denied the allegations levelled against him.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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