LAUSD strike update: Are Los Angeles Unified School District campuses open on Tuesday? All on SEIU Local 99 deal

This agreement encompasses a 24% wage increase, extended work hours to secure health care benefits for thousands of employees, the reversal of layoffs affecting hundreds of IT technicians, and enhanced health care coverage for teacher assistants, after-school staff, and others.

The Service Employees International Union Local 99, which represents approximately 30,000 essential workers within LAUSD , announced a tentative agreement with the district early on Tuesday morning.

Los Angeles Unified School District campuses will be operational on Tuesday following the prevention of a strike involving essential workers, as confirmed by officials from both parties, KTLA reported.

LAUSD updates about strike and deal LAUSD verified the agreement on its website on Tuesday morning. “We are pleased to announce that we have reached an agreement in principle with SEIU Local 99 that will allow schools to be open,” the district stated.

SEIU Local 99 represented the third and final union agreement that the district required to prevent a strike that could have effectively closed schools on Tuesday.

“We are proud to have reached resolution with all of our labor partners, UTLA, SEIU, and AALA Teamsters Local 2010, ensuring stability for our schools and continuity for the students and families we serve,” said Acting Superintendent Andrés E. Chait.

While the agreements still await ratification by union members, schools will continue to operate in the interim.

According to SEIU Local 99, the key features of the agreement encompass:

- A 24% increase in wages that will greatly enhance the livelihoods of workers;

- An increase in work hours that will guarantee health care benefits for thousands of workers and their families, while also augmenting services and support for students;

- The cancellation of layoffs affecting hundreds of IT technicians;

- The broadening of health care benefits for teacher assistants, after-school workers, community representatives, and others;

- A prohibition on subcontracting work to external vendors, along with a strategy to incorporate more work within the district.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass issues statement Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass also intervened to facilitate the negotiations and develop contingency plans in the event of a strike.

“Our schools’ teachers, instructional aides, nurses, custodians, bus drivers, and other dedicated workers care for our children every day, and they deserve a fair contract,” a statement from Bass’ office read. “Now, there is one on the table, and class is in session tomorrow.”