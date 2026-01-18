Who is Mandy? TikToker slammed for dating app where men pay ahead; 'modern women are cooked'

Mandy took to her social media platform to announce her plans with the app and how it would work. Her clip has now gone viral and has been widely shared on other platforms, including X (formerly Twitter).

A TikTok user by the name of Mandy is drawing backlash online for promoting a dating app where men have to pre-deposit ‘date preparation costs’ ahead of time.

Who is Mandy and what to know about her app Mandy or Amanda Michelle is a TikTok influencer who posted about her dating app ‘Courted’. She is a self-described single mother.

She had earlier said she would require ‘a deposit’ to take her on a date to cover her ‘date preparation cost’. Amanda then shared that she was working with an app developer to make it a ‘reality’.

Also Read | Five dating trends that will shape love and relationships in 2026 “This is actually happening, we are building the app,” she said, adding, “I'm not even exaggerating. This is the best dating app you've ever seen.”

Amanda went on to explain how her dating app would be different from the many others that currently exist. The woman can set the deposit rate here, she claimed. The man can then pay for the ‘date preparation cost’. As per Amanda, this lets a woman walk into the date ‘already so happy’ and that would lead to a ‘better date’ and ‘better connection’. This would give the man a ‘better chance’ at courting the woman, Amanda explained.

Revealing the name of the app to be ‘Courted’ she said that people could just say “He ‘courted’ me," and gushed that it would be very ‘cute’.

Further, Amanda said that the website looked ‘absolutely stunning’ and the app itself was ‘incredible’. She added that the features were ‘unique’ and unlike anything people had seen before.

Amanda also shared plans to launch it city by city, and added that those who wanted early access could get it from the link in her bio on TikTok.

TikToker slammed for dating app However, Amanda's proposition was slammed by many online. New York Times bestselling author Carol Roth remarked “Congratulations, you’ve invented prostitution.”

Another person remarked, “Every few weeks someone discovers the oldest profession that has been around since the dawn of time and think they invented something new.” Yet another sarcastically said, “Lmfao. Modern women are COOKED!.”