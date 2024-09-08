Who is Marcee Gray? Alleged Georgia school shooter's mom shared alarming posts, ‘threatened to kill’ her husband

Chilling details have emerged about Marcee Gray, the mother of alleged Georgia school shooter Colt Gray. Marcee once described herself as a victim of abuse. Around the same time when investigators visited Colt to question him over an alleged threat he made to shoot up his school, she boasted online that her children were “thriving.” Who is Marcee Gray? Alleged Georgia school shooter's mom shared chiiling posts (Ben Hill County Sheriff's Office)

Colt, 14, opened fire at Apalachee High School in Winder on Wednesday morning, September 4, killing two students and two teachers. At least nine others were injured. Gray will be charged with murder as an adult, according to Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Chris Hosey.

Who is Marcee Gray?

On social media, Marcee shared posts opening up about her former husband’s abusive upbringing. She also detailed their apparently troubled relationship.

“I packed myself and my babies up and relocated to my hometown in south GA. We are all good and my kids are thriving,” Marcee wrote on LinkedIn in May 2023.

(Marcee Gray/LinkedIn)

Marcee announced that she had departed from the family home after she wrote about her husband Colin Gray’s childhood as one of “severe physical abuse.” “From my husband’s first memory, all he knew was abuse. …I’m talking everything from getting a broken arm at age 8 while he was totally asleep to having a barstool crack his skull open,” she wrote on Facebook in November 2022.

“I still rub my fingers across the scar/gouge on his scalp and think to myself ‘How?! I can’t even comprehend it!’…that is what substance abuse can do. To a mama, a daddy, a spouse, a sibling….you name it and it will reach them,” she further said.

(Marcee Gray/Facebook)

“I know it’s hard to understand from the outside looking in. Everyone in my and his family couldn’t understand why I stayed as long as I did,” she wrote in another post, adding, “Ultimately it was my own decision.”

In a separate post, Marcee, 43, wrote, “No one but me understands the pain that my husband lives with every single day. Every single person in his life has hurt or betrayed him.”

“And I truly believe that the Lord sent me to him because no one else was strong enough to stay by his side through thick and thin. I’m not about to give up on him now… We are just taking a break,” she added.

(Marcee Gray/Facebook)

The couple called it quits a month later. They have three children.

Marcee later wrote on LinkedIn, “Finally separated from my abusive husband of almost 14yrs… Hardest sh-t I’ve ever done but we’re in good hands.”

Marcee herself has a rap sheet of her own. Her arrest record reportedly includes charges for drug possession, aggravated battery, theft and criminal trespass. She once even “threatened to kill her husband,” sources told the Daily Mail.

Gray allegedly also “tied up” her elderly mother, leaving her for 24 hours. Most recently, she was in jail in Barrow County after being arrested on suspicion of possessing methamphetamine, fentanyl and muscle relaxants. She also faced charges of aggravated battery, theft by taking, criminal trespass, false imprisonment and failure to appear in January, in Fitzgerald County.

An arrest warrant indicated that Marcee had a glass jar containing methamphetamine, a “baggie” containing fentanyl, a “baggie” containing multiple muscle relaxants, as well as a glass pipe “used for the ingestion of narcotics.” She was sentenced to as many as five years behind bars. While she spent the first 46 days in jail, she spent the rest on probation.

Meanwhile, Colin told cops that after he separated from Marcee, “she took his younger two” kids. Colt is believed to have stayed with him. Colin is facing two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the school shooting. The charges against the alleged shooter’s father push the legal limits of parental responsibility for the alleged gun crime committed by a child.