Who is Marcus? New name emerges in Nancy Guthrie case amid ‘critical’ call, ‘failed ransom attempt’ claims

An X account, Criminal Network, which has been extensively covering the Nancy Guthrie case, has shared a new post claiming that a 2:47 am call placed to a burner phone “discussed Nancy’s condition and referenced a failed ransom attempt.” The account, whose X bio says ‘Boots on the Ground’ and ‘Standing Guard for the YouTube True Crime Community,’ made more shocking claims, citing SourceDepot.com as the source.

TUCSON, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 27: A picture of Nancy Guthrie is displayed on a mailbox in front of her home on February 27, 2026 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

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The post said that the call was coordinated with a person named Marcus.

“Text messages recovered from the families devices detailed Nancy’s daily routine, her use of sleeping pills, back door access points, and instructions on disabling security cameras. A critical 2:47 a.m. call placed to a burner phone discussed Nancy’s condition and referenced a failed ransom attempt. The call was coordinated with an individual named Marcus, whose vehicle was captured on a neighbor’s doorbell camera idling near Nancy’s home around the time of the abduction,” the post read.

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{{^usCountry}} HT.com has not independently verified this infirmation. ‘Be ready to have your mind blown’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} HT.com has not independently verified this infirmation. ‘Be ready to have your mind blown’ {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Criminal Network’s post follows another recent post where the page said that it will be releasing some chilling information about the Guthrie case in the form of 10 articles. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Criminal Network’s post follows another recent post where the page said that it will be releasing some chilling information about the Guthrie case in the form of 10 articles. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Some people will be delighted and other will be real mad, and either way I'm gonna do it. I am gonna release 10 articles from an unnamed and unverified newsource, but the reason it's crucial, is because although all info isn't vetted or verified, there is some info only myself, juanita and one other person knows and the fbi, and that info is in here and 100% valid,” wrote Criminal Network. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Some people will be delighted and other will be real mad, and either way I'm gonna do it. I am gonna release 10 articles from an unnamed and unverified newsource, but the reason it's crucial, is because although all info isn't vetted or verified, there is some info only myself, juanita and one other person knows and the fbi, and that info is in here and 100% valid,” wrote Criminal Network. {{/usCountry}}

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Read More | ‘Running out of options’: Expert raises concerns about Nancy Guthrie probe as FBI uses ‘fresh’ tech to crack case

The post added, “From the Red Honda abandoned on feb 2, to the 144am phone call made to Nancy from a burner phone that was someone in her inner circle. If you have a problem with me releasing something that's already public record, then you obviously don't know the difference between speculation and public record. Be ready to have your mind blown.”

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has said that the Sheriff's Department is still working with the FBI, labs around the country and forensics examiners on "thousands (of hours) of video footage we still have to sort through.”

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Read More | Nancy Guthrie case: Why Annie Guthrie, Tommaso Cioni are back in focus as police increase patrols in neighborhood

Months after Nancy went missing, there has been no update on her whereabouts, and no suspect has been identified. While the Guthrie family has been tormented by the uncertainty of the case’s outcome, her daughter Savannah Guthrie previously even admitted that her mom may be dead.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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