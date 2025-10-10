Who is Maria Corina Machado? All on Venezuelan opposition leader who won Nobel Peace Prize 2025 after Trump was snubbed

The winner of the Nobel Peace Prize this year has been announced: Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado. 338 nominations had been made for the award—244 individuals and 94 organizations—including Donald Trump. The Norwegian Nobel Committee announced the winner on Friday. The committee declared that the 58-year-old politician has united her country’s opposition and resisted the militarization of Venezuelan society. Venezuela opposition leader Maria Corina Machado won the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize.(AFP)

Who is Maria Corina Machado?

Machado is an opposition leader in Venezuela who has been campaigning for greater democratization of her country. As per the Nobel Prize’s official website, she had a brief career in business before starting an organization called Atenea Foundation in 1992, which works for the betterment of street children in Caracas.

In 2002, she founded Súmate, an organization dedicated to promoting free and fair elections. Machado was elected to the National Assembly in 2010. But she was expelled from the Assembly in 2014 by the country’s regime.

She currently heads the Vente Venezuela party and formed the Soy Venezuela alliance in 2017 to bring together opposition voices campaigning for democratic rights.

The 58-year-old announced her decision to run for the President of her country in 2023, but she was disqualified and barred from doing so. Machado then supported the opposition’s candidate, Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, to present a united front. The ruling dispensation declared victory in the election later.

The Nobel committee also said, “In the past year, Ms Machado has been forced to live in hiding despite serious threats against her life,” the committee added. “She has remained in the country, a choice that has inspired millions,” Al Jazeera reported.

Donald Trump also praised Machado back in January after she was detained during a protest, calling her a “freedom fighter,” the Guardian reported.

FAQs:

2. Who decides the Nobel Peace Prize winner?

The Norwegian Nobel Committee, which consists of five members selected by the Norwegian Parliament, chooses the winner.

3. Who won the award last year?

Japanese anti-nuclear organization Nihon Hidankyo won the Peace Prize last year.