Who is Matt Kaplan? Alex Cooper’s husband accused of ‘frequently yelling’ at Unwell Network staff

Matt Kaplan, the husband of Alex Cooper, has been accused of “frequently yelling” at the staff of the Call Her Daddy host.

Matt Kaplan faces accusations of frequently yelling at staff while managing Unwell Network, raising concerns among crew members.

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According to sources affiliated with Unwell Network — the production company owned by the couple — there are ongoing disputes between Kaplan and the staff, according to a shocking Bloomberg article released on Monday.

As the co-CEO of Trending Media, Kaplan oversees daily operations while Cooper concentrates on Call Her Daddy, and he has purportedly developed “a reputation for frequently yelling at staff members.”

It has been reported that some employees have threatened to leave during film shoots and live tours.

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Matt Kaplan's warning to staff members

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{{^usCountry}} According to Bloomberg, a witness reported that Kaplan reprimanded the staff on Cooper’s new program, Unwell Winter Games, and threatened to hinder their chances in Hollywood if they made mistakes, which reportedly led a veteran crew member to break down in tears. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Bloomberg, a witness reported that Kaplan reprimanded the staff on Cooper’s new program, Unwell Winter Games, and threatened to hinder their chances in Hollywood if they made mistakes, which reportedly led a veteran crew member to break down in tears. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Crew members have reportedly submitted formal grievances to leadership, indicating they would resign if Kaplan did not improve his conduct. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Crew members have reportedly submitted formal grievances to leadership, indicating they would resign if Kaplan did not improve his conduct. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} While most of the alleged incidents took place out of public view, a production manager threatened to resign during Cooper’s live tour for the 2025 documentary Call Her Alex, with Kaplan attributing the situation to the demanding work schedule. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While most of the alleged incidents took place out of public view, a production manager threatened to resign during Cooper’s live tour for the 2025 documentary Call Her Alex, with Kaplan attributing the situation to the demanding work schedule. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nevertheless, a source informed Bloomberg that the manager’s emotional breakdown was a result of Kaplan yelling and using profanity towards the staff. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nevertheless, a source informed Bloomberg that the manager’s emotional breakdown was a result of Kaplan yelling and using profanity towards the staff. {{/usCountry}}

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Kaplan’s purported conduct follows Cooper’s statement in a 2025 Marie Claire interview, where she expressed that her door is “always open” and her desire to create a “very positive and safe” atmosphere for their young employees as a CEO.

Who is Matt Kaplan?

Kaplan is a producer who kicked off his career at CBS immediately after graduating from college, progressing from an intern to the director of digital development.

He graduated from Columbia University and established Chapter One Films in 2013 and subsequently held the position of president at Awesomeness Films from 2015 to 2017.

After leaving the company, Kaplan went on to create Ace Entertainment, which gained recognition for producing To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before and its sequels.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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