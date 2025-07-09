Who is Maya Hernandez? California mom charged as son, 1, dies after being left in car for hours

A one-year-old baby died after allegedly being left in a car in Porterville, California, by his mother, Maya Hernandez, who went for a cosmetic appointment. The child's two-year-old brother, also left behind, survived with a body temperature of 99 degrees. California mom charged as son, 1, dies after being left in car for hours (Unsplash - representational image)

"They were strapped in their car seats. They couldn't even get up to save themselves," the boys' grandmother Katie Martinez said. "She locked them in their car seats and shut their doors", Martinez added.

Who is Maya Hernandez?

Maya, 20, faces one felony count of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of willful child cruelty for the June 29 incident. Earlier this year, she was reported to Child Protective Services for alleged emotional abuse, but the claim was found unsubstantiated.

A nurse at the spa that Maya went to said that the mother asked in advance if she could bring her kids along, but said nothing about having them with her when she arrived, according to abc30.com. The appointment is believed to have lasted only 15 to 20 minutes.

Grandmother Katie claimed this was out of Maya's character. “She wasn't like that. She was a really loving mom. Those boys loved her. They really loved her and they relied on her,” she said.

As reported by 23 ABC News, court documents reveal that Amillio Gutierrez and his brother were allegedly left in a hot car for two hours, far longer than the 15-minute cosmetic procedure their mother reportedly underwent. On July 2, crime scene tape lined a Bakersfield parking lot, marking the site of a tragedy that clearly could have been prevented.

Bakersfield Police, in a report filed with the Kern County Superior Court, slammed Maya Hernandez for “placing the value of her appearance over the safety and well-being of her children," reported the Los Angeles Times.

