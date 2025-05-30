Who is Megha Vemuri, MIT president who spoke out about university's Israel ties

Megha Vemuri, the president of Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s class of 2025 called out Israel in her speech during the institute's graduation ceremony. Megha Vemuri began her Bachelor’s degree at MIT and was also a part of class council.(@KassyAkiva/X)

Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday reposted a post by the news channel Drop Site which showed class president Megha Vemuri condemning the university’s ties with Israeli military and the defence industry. She said that last spring MIT’s undergraduate body and student union voted to cut ties with the “genocidal Israeli military”.

Students stood in solidarity for the pro Palestine activist on the campus. She also said that suppression was faced by pro Palestine supporters especially from university officials. Speaking on the university’s ties with Israel she claimed that Israel is the only foreign military with which MIT has active research ties with.

Who is Megha Vemuri?

Born and raised in Alpharetta, Georgia, Megha Vemuri has been a prominent figure in student life at MIT. She recently completed her undergraduate degree in computer science, neuroscience, and linguistics from MIT and served as president of the graduating class.

According to her Linkdin account, in 2021 she began her Bachelor’s degree at MIT and was also a part of class council. She did her high school from Alpharetta High School in Georgia and passed out in 2021.

Beyond her academic achievements, she also has experience as a research assistant at McGovern Institute for Brain Research. She is also a part of Written Revolution, which is a MIT student group and provides a platform to revolutionary ideas. Before that she worked as a research intern with the UCT Neuroscience Institute in South Africa. At MIT she was also artificial Intelligence teacher and helped create a curriculam related to neuroscience for high school students in Jordan.

In 2021, she received the National Merit Scholar award, that recognises high school students for their strong PSAT. She has also published two research articles based around bird species and their social behaviour.