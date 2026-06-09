A CEO originally from India is one of 17 naturalised Americans at risk of losing their US citizenship as the Trump administration initiates what officials characterize as one of the most extensive denaturalisation campaigns in American history. This initiative focuses on foreign-born US citizens who are alleged to have acquired naturalisation through fraudulent means, concealment, or misrepresentation, as well as those found guilty of violent and sexual offenses.

US begins denaturalisation proceedings against 17 naturalised citizens

A CEO from India, Neeraj Sharma, is among 17 naturalised citizens facing denaturalisation by the Trump administration for alleged fraud in acquiring US citizenship. (X/@USAndIndia)

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On Monday, June 8, the US Department of Justice announced that it had initiated denaturalisation proceedings against 17 naturalised citizens accused of securing citizenship through fraudulent practices, concealment, or misrepresentation. The department indicated that this group includes individuals who have been accused or convicted of crimes ranging from child sexual abuse and drug trafficking to wire fraud and immigration fraud.

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Who is Neeraj Sharma?

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{{^usCountry}} Among those mentioned is Neeraj Sharma, a 50-year-old businessman originally from India, who owned and held the position of CEO at Magnavision LLC, a staffing company based in New Jersey. The Justice Department reports that Sharma signed and submitted 11 fraudulent H-1B visa applications that falsely asserted foreign workers would be employed by a prominent global financial institution. These applications included forged executive signatures and falsified supporting documents. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Among those mentioned is Neeraj Sharma, a 50-year-old businessman originally from India, who owned and held the position of CEO at Magnavision LLC, a staffing company based in New Jersey. The Justice Department reports that Sharma signed and submitted 11 fraudulent H-1B visa applications that falsely asserted foreign workers would be employed by a prominent global financial institution. These applications included forged executive signatures and falsified supporting documents. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Additionally, the department claims that when Sharma sought US citizenship in 2017, he falsely testified under oath that he had never committed an offense for which he had not been arrested, had never provided false information to U.S. government officials, and had never lied to secure immigration benefits. He then achieved US citizenship in December 2017. Neeraj Sharma found guilty of visa fraud {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Additionally, the department claims that when Sharma sought US citizenship in 2017, he falsely testified under oath that he had never committed an offense for which he had not been arrested, had never provided false information to U.S. government officials, and had never lied to secure immigration benefits. He then achieved US citizenship in December 2017. Neeraj Sharma found guilty of visa fraud {{/usCountry}}

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Sharma was later found guilty of visa fraud related to actions that allegedly occurred between 2015 and 2017. The Justice Department is currently pursuing the revocation of his citizenship, contending that he concealed illegal activities and acquired naturalization through significant misrepresentations.

In conjunction with Sharma, the US Justice Department is pursuing the denaturalisation of 16 others who have been convicted of violent or serious offenses, which include sexual crimes against minors. Others among them have been found guilty of fraud-related offenses or are alleged to have engaged in immigration fraud.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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