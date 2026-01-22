Former Iowa superintendent charged for claiming US citizenship expected to change not guilty plea

DES MOINES, Iowa — The former superintendent of Iowa’s largest school district, whose arrest by federal immigration agents drew national attention, is expected to change his plea on Thursday in federal court to charges that he falsely claimed to be a U.S. citizen and illegally possessed firearms.

Ian Roberts, a native of Guyana in South America, initially pleaded not guilty to the two charges, which together carry a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. Subject to a 2024 final removal order, Roberts could also face deportation.

The change-of-plea hearing was scheduled after Roberts' lawyers said in a court filing that they had been negotiating with federal prosecutors to reach a resolution ahead of a Jan. 28 deadline.

Roberts was superintendent of Des Moines Public Schools, a district of about 30,000 students, when he was arrested on Sept. 26 in a targeted Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation. He allegedly fled from federal agents before they detained him in a nearby wooded area with the help of state troopers.

Authorities say they found a loaded handgun wrapped in a towel under the seat and $3,000 in cash in the district-issued Jeep Cherokee he was driving.

Roberts, an educator and administrator for two decades in districts across the U.S., was beloved for his charismatic and exuberant leadership style. His arrest stunned the Des Moines community.

A federal grand jury in October returned a two-count indictment. According to the indictment, Roberts made a “false attestation” on his U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Employment Eligibility Verification form, known as an I-9, claiming he was a U.S. citizen even though authorities say he knew he lacked authorization. That carries a punishment of up to five years in prison and a fine.

For his position in Des Moines, Roberts completed an I-9 form when he was hired in 2023 and submitted a Social Security card and a driver’s license as verifying documents, according to the district. He also stated he was a U.S. citizen in his application to the state board of educational examiners, which issued Roberts a professional administrator license in 2023.

Federal officials said Roberts first entered the U.S. in 1994 on a nonimmigrant visa. They said he returned in 1999 on an F-1 student visa, which was set to expire in March 2004. He was denied a green card application in 2003, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

His next listed interaction with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services was in 2018, when he ultimately obtained work authorization. Authorities said his second application for work authorization was approved, expiring in December 2020, and that he has not had work authorization since then.

Roberts was subject to a notice to appear before an immigration judge in October 2020 and a final removal order in 2024, authorities said. District officials said they were not aware of the immigration issues.

Alfredo Parrish, one of Roberts’ attorneys, has said Roberts was under the impression from a prior attorney that his immigration case was “resolved successfully.”

Parrish did not return phone and email messages Wednesday about the change-of-plea hearing.

Roberts also faces a federal weapons charge, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and a fine. The indictment describes two pistols, a rifle and a shotgun found in Roberts’ possession. In addition to the one in his vehicle when he was arrested, three firearms were found during a search of Roberts’ home, authorities said.

Roberts waived his right to be present at his arraignment in October, when he pleaded not guilty. A trial had been scheduled to begin in early March.

