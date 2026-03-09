US Embassy in Saudi Arabia shares urgent alert for US citizens, ‘Consider departing on one of these flights…’

The US Embassy in Saudi Arabia has shared an urgent message for US citizens, sharing important information about commercial flights they can board at this time. This comes days after the launch of Operation Epic Fury, during which the United States unleashed various weaponry against Iranian targets, including suicide drones, Tomahawk cruise missiles and stealth fighters. FILE PHOTO: Smoke rises above Riyadh, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, March 5, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo (REUTERS)

What the security alert says “There is no higher priority than the safety and security of American citizens for President Trump, Secretary of State Rubio, and the entire Department of State. Commercial flights are currently operating out of Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dhahran and Saudi airspace remains open, but with significant flight cancellations and prolonged operational delays. Americans should strongly consider departing on one of these flights if they believe it is safe to do so,” the security alert said.

“Visit airline websites to find information about flight availability and purchasing tickets. In addition to commercial departure options, please note that the Department is coordinating flights out of the region and can manifest Americans who have completed the Crisis Intake Form (mytravel.state.gov/s/crisis-intake) as space is available. If you have already completed the crisis intake form, please do not fill it out again,” it added.

Read More | US service members killed in Iranian drone strike ID'd: Who were Cody Khork, Noah Tietjens, Nicole Amor & Declan Coady?

The alert noted that US citizens in Saudi Arabia can call the State Department at +1-202-501-4444 to receive departure information and assistance.