US Embassy in Saudi Arabia shares urgent alert for US citizens, ‘Consider departing on one of these flights…’
The US Embassy in Saudi Arabia has shared an urgent message for US citizens, sharing important information about commercial flights they can board at this time.
The US Embassy in Saudi Arabia has shared an urgent message for US citizens, sharing important information about commercial flights they can board at this time. This comes days after the launch of Operation Epic Fury, during which the United States unleashed various weaponry against Iranian targets, including suicide drones, Tomahawk cruise missiles and stealth fighters.
What the security alert says
“There is no higher priority than the safety and security of American citizens for President Trump, Secretary of State Rubio, and the entire Department of State. Commercial flights are currently operating out of Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dhahran and Saudi airspace remains open, but with significant flight cancellations and prolonged operational delays. Americans should strongly consider departing on one of these flights if they believe it is safe to do so,” the security alert said.
“Visit airline websites to find information about flight availability and purchasing tickets. In addition to commercial departure options, please note that the Department is coordinating flights out of the region and can manifest Americans who have completed the Crisis Intake Form (mytravel.state.gov/s/crisis-intake) as space is available. If you have already completed the crisis intake form, please do not fill it out again,” it added.
Read More | US service members killed in Iranian drone strike ID'd: Who were Cody Khork, Noah Tietjens, Nicole Amor & Declan Coady?
The alert noted that US citizens in Saudi Arabia can call the State Department at +1-202-501-4444 to receive departure information and assistance.
“If you choose to not take advantage of departure options available, Americans should be prepared to shelter in place in a secure location within your residence or another safe building. Have a supply of food, water, medications, and other essential items,” it added.
US citizens have been urged to “maintain communication with family and friends to inform them of your status” and “have travel documents up to date and easily accessible.” They have also been advised to “avoid protests and demonstrations, keep a low profile, and stay aware of your surroundings.”
Read More | Trump shares important message for US citizens in Middle East amid Operation Epic Fury, ‘If you want to come home…’
Operation Epic Fury resulted in the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, which Trump announced in a Truth Social post, calling him “one of the most evil people in History”. Khamenei died shortly after the United States launched Operation Epic Fury, a major military operation with the strikes targeting key Iranian military sites, including missile facilities, naval bases, and locations near Khamenei’s office.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More