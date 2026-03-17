Who is Nicole Olivera? Louis Russell's baby mama gets restraining order against Huda Mustafa

Former ‘Love Island’ star Huda Mustafa, who is currently dating Louis Russell, has landed in a row after a judge in Los Angeles approved a restraining order filed against her by Russell's ex-partner, Nicole Olivera. Huda Mustafa and Louis Russell. (Huda Mustafa on Instagram)

Olivera alleged that Huda harassed her and her children (a son with Russell and a daughter). Based on her complaint, the LA judge has ordered Mustafa not to come within 100 yards of Nicole, her children and her home, TMZ reported, citing court records.

Who Nicole Olivera, Louis Russel's Ex? There are no documented reports of Louis Russel's relationship with Nicole Olivera prior to the report of a restraining order against Huda Mustafa. As a result, barring the fact that they had a son, no details are known.

What Nicole Olivera Alleged Nicole Olivera alleged that Huda Mustafa broke into Olivera's home in Los Angeles on February 21. Before that, she had allegedly threatened her and her son with Russell. TMZ reports from the court documents that Huda Mustafa allegedly "swore on" Olivera's daughter's life, saying she would kill herself.

She described the threats as "terrifying" and Mustafa's state as "extremely mentally unstable" and claimed that she tried to knock the door of her home down after she refused to open it. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to TMZ that a call from Olivera's house was made on February 21.

Additionally, Olivera also claims that Huda Mustafa harassed her on social media.

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Huda Mustafa And Louis Russell's Relationship Timeline Huda Mustafa and Louis Russell were first linked in early 2024, when they appeared on the reality TV show 'Perfect Match' together. Fans spotted them interacting on social media and attending parties and events together.

By mid-2024 (around June–July), dating rumors intensified as they featured in each other’s posts. But the relationship remained unconfirmed. Then, a year later, after being spotted on multiple date nights through 2025, in August, Huda declined to confirm a relationship, citing Netflix's legal issues.

Then, starting September 2025, the couple went Instagram official, putting all speculations to rest. Huda Mustafa posted photos of Louis asking her to "be mine" with the caption, "off the market."