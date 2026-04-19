Who is Olivia Rinaldi? Trump reacts to CBS reporter’s Iran question with rude gesture

President Donald Trump unexpectedly terminated a press conference in the Oval Office, dismissing a CBS reporter. Trump, who once infamously remarked to a female reporter, "quiet, piggy," has developed a pattern of criticizing the appearances of female journalists who have the audacity to pose questions he prefers to avoid. He has now transitioned to using offensive hand gestures to communicate his true sentiments towards the media.

Trump terminated a press conference after rejecting CBS reporter Olivia Rinaldi's question on Iran. (AP)

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CBS correspondent Olivia Rinaldi on April 18 sought to inquire about the ongoing situation in Iran and recent events in the Strait of Hormuz from the 79-year-old Commander-in-Chief.

X user Acyn shared a video capturing the moment when Trump expelled Rinaldi along with the gathered press. The reporter subsequently reposted the clip, stating, "Tried to ask the President about two vessels in the Strait of Hormuz who were allegedly fired upon by Iranian gunboats. President Trump: 'out.'" This development occurs as Trump convenes an "emergency Situation Room" meeting amidst the breakdown of negotiations with Iran.

The termination ignited fury in the comments section of Rinaldi's repost. One viewer wrote, "How dare reporters ask questions about reality instead of playing pretend with him."

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{{^usCountry}} “Thats what he said about Epstein Files, and now Iran war. Idk why is he scared,” another said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Thats what he said about Epstein Files, and now Iran war. Idk why is he scared,” another said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “He’s embarrassed and played like a foul,” a third user stated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “He’s embarrassed and played like a foul,” a third user stated. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “😆 stop pointing out the truth, just tell me how amazing I am at stopping 47 wars,” another quipped. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “😆 stop pointing out the truth, just tell me how amazing I am at stopping 47 wars,” another quipped. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Who is Olivia Rinaldi? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Who is Olivia Rinaldi? {{/usCountry}}

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Olivia Rinaldi serves as a White House reporter for CBS News. She reported on President Trump's 2024 presidential campaign and previously held the position of associate producer for "CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell," collaborating with O'Donnell for three years on the broadcast, as well as on "60 Minutes," "CBS News Sunday Morning," and various other breaking news stories covered by O'Donnell.

Rinaldi also worked as a producer for "Person to Person with Norah O'Donnell." In 2021, Rinaldi was part of the team that received the duPont-Columbia Award for the 18-month investigation conducted by "CBS Evening News" into the mishandling of sexual assault within the U.S. military. Rinaldi earned her degree in foreign affairs and media studies from the University of Virginia in 2019.

Trump announces US-Iran talks to take place Tuesday

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Discussions between the US and Iran are set to recommence in Pakistan on Tuesday, said US President Donald Trump in an interview with Fox News.

According to the US president, White House representatives Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff are traveling to Islamabad to participate in the negotiations.

Trump warned that if Tehran fails to reach an agreement, the entirety of Iran will face severe consequences, stating that bridges and power facilities within the country will be targeted.

He insisted that Iran must reopen the Strait of Hormuz and relinquish its stockpile of highly enriched uranium.

The ceasefire is scheduled to conclude on Wednesday.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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