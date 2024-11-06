Who is Raja Krishnamoorthi, Indian-American re-elected in Illinois?

Democratic Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi was reelected to the U.S. House, representing Illinois’ 8th Congressional District, which includes parts of Chicago’s northwest side and surrounding suburbs. US Rep Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) takes the stage on Day 4 of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., August 22, 2024. (REUTERS/Kevin Wurm)

In the presidential campaign, the Indian-American Congressman actively supported Democrat nominee Kamala Harris in critical swing states where the Indian American community could play a significant role. Krishnamoorthi advocated for the Harris-Walz ticket and encouraged South Asian voter turnout.

In collaboration with the AAPI Victory Fund, he visited several places of worship, including a Hindu temple, and participated in a South Asian American town hall with Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin, a Senate candidate in Michigan.

Who is Raja Krishnamoorthi?

1. Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi was first elected to represent Illinois' 8th District in 2016, covering parts of Chicago’s west and northwest suburbs, will now serve his fifth term.

2. He holds a prominent role as Ranking Member of the Select Committee on Strategic Competition Between the U.S. and Chinese Communist Party, marking him as the first South Asian American to lead a Congressional Committee.

3. Krishnamoorthi also serves on the Intelligence and Oversight Committees, is Vice-Chair of the Equality Caucus, Co-Chair of CAPAC’s Immigration Task Force, and founded bipartisan caucuses focused on youth vaping and solar energy.

4. In August, concerned by the recent rise in violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, Krishnamoorthi urged Secretary of State Tony Blinken to engage directly with the interim Bangladeshi government to end these attacks. Krishnamoorthi called for measures to hold those responsible accountable and ensure the safety and justice for the targeted Hindu community.

5. Born to immigrant parents and raised in Peoria, Illinois, he attended Princeton University for mechanical engineering and graduated from Harvard Law School; he has held roles in Illinois’ Public Integrity Unit, affordable housing, and state venture capital.

6. Congressman Krishnamoorthi resides in Schaumburg, Illinois, with his wife, Priya, who is a physician, and their three children.