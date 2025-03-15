Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Who is Ranjani Srinivasan? Indian scholar whose visa was revoked by the US over ‘advocating violence and terrorism’

ByBhavika Rathore
Mar 15, 2025 02:02 AM IST

Ranjani Srinivasan, an Indian doctoral student at Columbia University, has self-deported after the US revoked her visa.

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has announced that an Indian doctoral student from Columbia University, whose visa was revoked after being accused of supporting Hamas, has voluntarily self-deported. Using the CBP Home App, the student facilitated their departure from the United States, following the cancellation of their visa due to the security concerns raised by their actions.

Columbia University student Ranjani Srinivasan leaves the US following visa cancellation. DHS confirms Indian scholar voluntarily exited the US amid security concerns.(wagner.nyu.com)
Columbia University student Ranjani Srinivasan leaves the US following visa cancellation. DHS confirms Indian scholar voluntarily exited the US amid security concerns.(wagner.nyu.com)

Also Read: US revokes visa of Indian scholar at Columbia University for ‘advocating violence, terrorism'

Who is Ranjani Srinivasan?

Ranjani Srinivasan is an Indian national student who was pursuing a doctoral degree in Urban Planning at Columbia University and entered the United States on an F-1 student visa. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) revealed that Srinivasan became involved in activities that were deemed to support Hamas, officially designated as a terrorist organization.

Srinivasan, a Fulbright recipient, has an impressive academic background. They hold an M.Phil in Urban Planning from Columbia University's Graduate School of Architecture, Planning, and Preservation (GSAPP). Additionally, they earned a Master’s in Design from Harvard University’s Graduate School of Design and a Bachelor of Design (B.Des.) in Design from CEPT University, according to their bio on NYU Wagner’s official website.

Srinivasan’s bio on NYU Wagner’s official website describes, “Their research focuses on the evolving nature of land-labour relations in peri-urban statutory towns in India. Broadly, this project aims to examine shifts in the political economy of labour that have now culminated in the current crisis of jobless growth.”

It also revealed that their primary areas of interest “in the political economy of development, the spatial politics of land, and the sociology of labour.”

Also Read: Helicopter crash in Ohio claims life of pilot Anthony Jones, investigation underway

The US department revokes Srinivasan's visa

Srinivasan's visa was revoked by the US Department of State on March 5, 2025. The department later confirmed that she voluntarily self-deported themselves by using the CBP Home app on March 11, 2025, and a video of the process was also obtained.

In a statement issued by the U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem stated about the deportation, “It is a privilege to be granted a visa to live and study in the United States of America. When you advocate for violence and terrorism, that privilege should be revoked, and you should not be in this country. I am glad to see one of the Columbia University terrorist sympathizers use the CBP Home App to self-deport.”

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On